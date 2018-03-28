This Weekend's High School Baseball/Softball Tournament Brackets [FURTHER NEWLY UPDATED WITH NEW INFORMATION, NEW CROWDER, SOPER TOURNAMENT BRACKETS]

Games at the Smithville Tournament will begin two hours later than originally scheduled. The Crowder Baseball Tournament and Soper Softball Tournament brackets has been updated, with the new ones among this group of tournament brackets/schedules. The Coal Miner's Slow-Pitch Softball Classic got rained out, and is being made up Friday and Monday, but Cameron will not participate in it.

Also, the Kingston Tournament, featuring Spiro, was rained out Thursday. Day 1's games will be played at the same times Friday. There will be consolation semifinals, championship semifinals and a title game but no consolation championship or third-place game.

The Tiger/Zebra Classic featuring Red Oak, had its Day 1 games rained out. Today's games will go on as scheduled, with the Eagles meeting Tahlequah at 4 this afternoon [Friday] in Pryor. Thursday's games will be played Saturday, with the originally-scheduled Saturday games now being canceled. The Eagles will play Tulsa Washington at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a match-up with Claremore at 6:30 p.m. in Claremore.