This Week's Area Baseball Schedule

Today

Stigler at Poteau, 1 p.m.

Heavener and Morris at Spiro, 1 p.m. (Heavener vs. Spiro, 1 p.m.; Heavener vs. Morris, 3 p.m.; Morris vs. Spiro, 5 p.m.)

Gore at Pocola, 1 p.m.

Cameron at Panola, DH, 4 p.m.

Howe and Waldron, Ark., at Mansfield, Ark., 11:30 a.m. (Howe vs. Mansfield, Ark., 11:30 a.m.; Howe vs. Waldron, Ark., 2 p.m.)

Panama vs. Valliant, at Southeast Shootout in Broken Bow, 4:45 p.m.

Red Oak at Roff, TBA.

Talihina at Antlers, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Poteau at Stigler, 1 p.m.

Pocola at Talihina, 4 p.m.

Spiro at Wister, 5 p.m.

Bokoshe and Kinta at Braggs, 4 p.m. (Bokoshe vs. Kinta, 5:15 p.m.; Bokoshe vs. Braggs, 6:30 p.m.)

Cameron at Sallisaw-Central, 11 a.m.

Heavener and Antlers at Clayton, 4 p.m. (Heavener vs. Clayton, 4 p.m.; Heavener vs. Antlers, 5:30 p.m.)

Panama at Southeast Shootout in Broken Bow: vs. Kingston, 12:15 p.m.; vs. Marlow, 2:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Roff, TBA.

Whitesboro at Tupelo Wood Bat Festival, TBA.

Wednesday

Stigler at Spiro, 1 p.m.

Panama vs. TBA, at Southeast Shootout in Broken Bow, TBA.

Thursday

Bokoshe and Cameron at Battiest Tournament, TBA.

Howe at Preston Festival; vs. Porum, 9 a.m.; vs. Oklahoma Union, 1 p.m.

Leflore vs. Kansas, at Ketchum Hardball Festival, noon.

Pocola at Roland, 1 p.m.

Smithville, Whitesboro and Wister at Union City Festival: At Union City — Smithville vs. Ninnekah, 12:15 p.m.; Smithville vs. vs. Tipton, 4:45 p.m. Whitesboro vs. TBA, TBA. At El Reno — Wister vs. Woodward, 12:15 p.m.; Wister vs. Altus Navajo, 2:30 p.m.

Friday

Poteau at Harrah, 11 a.m.

Arkoma at Pocola, 4 p.m.

Bokoshe and Cameron at Battiest Tournament, TBA.

Buffalo Valley and Howe at Preston Festival; vs. Barnsdall, 11 a.m.; vs. Kellyville, 1 p.m.; Buffalo Valley vs. TBA, TBA.

Leflore vs. TBA, at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.

Smithville, Whitesboro nd Wister at Union City Festival: Smithville vs. Garber, 10 a.m.; Wister vs. Newkirk, 1:15 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. TBA, TBA.

Saturday

Poteau vs. Chickasha, at Harrah, 11 a.m.

Bokoshe and Cameron at Battiest Tournament, TBA.