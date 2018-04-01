This Week's Area Baseball Schedule [NEWLY UPDATED]

Editor's Note: Since the 2018 LeFlore County Tournament bracket is already posted on this sports page, it will not be listed among this week's non-LCT games

Today

Buffalo Valley at McCurtain, rained out.

Keota at Gans, rained out

Red Oak at Stonewall, rained out

Kinta and Pittsburg at Smithville, 4:30 p.m. (Pittsburg vs. Smithville, 4:30 p.m.; Kinta vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m.; Kinta vs. Smithville, 7:30 p.m.)

Tuesday

Buffalo Valley at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.

Quinton at Keota, 5:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Rock Creek, 3 p.m.

Talihina and Wilburton at Savanna, TBA.

Thursday

Clayton at Buffalo Valley, 5 p.m.

Braggs at Keota, 4 p.m.

Antlers at Talihina, 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak and Tuttle at Byng, 2 p.m. (Red Oak vs. Byng, 2 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Tuttle, 4 p.m.)

Arkoma at Gore Tournament, tentative pending if the Mustangs are still playing in the LeFlore County Tournament.

Smithville and Stonewall at Kiowa, 5 p.m. (Smithville vs. Kiowa, 5 p.m.; Smithville vs. Stonewall, 7 p.m.)

Friday

Battiest at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Blanchard, 4 p.m.

Talihina at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.

Saturday

McAlester at Red Oak, 1 p.m.