This Week's Area Baseball Schedule [UPDATED]
Editor's Note: Since the 2018 LeFlore County Tournament bracket is already posted on this sports page, it will not be listed among this week's non-LCT games
Today
Buffalo Valley at McCurtain, rained out.
Keota at Gans, rained out
Red Oak at Stonewall, rained out
Kinta and Pittsburg at Smithville, 4:30 p.m. (Pittsburg vs. Smithville, 4:30 p.m.; Kinta vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m.; Kinta vs. Smithville, 7:30 p.m.)
Tuesday
Buffalo Valley at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
Quinton at Keota, 5:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Talihina and Wilburton at Savanna, TBA.
Thursday
Clayton at Buffalo Valley, 5 p.m.
Braggs at Keota, 4 p.m.
Antlers at Talihina, 4:30 p.m.
Red Oak and Tuttle at Byng, 2 p.m. (Red Oak vs. Byng, 2 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Tuttle, 4 p.m.)
Arkoma at Gore Tournament, tentative pending if the Mustangs are still playing in the LeFlore County Tournament.
Smithville and Stonewall at Kiowa, 5 p.m. (Smithville vs. Kiowa, 5 p.m.; Smithville vs. Stonewall, 7 p.m.)
Friday
Battiest at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Blanchard, 4 p.m.
Talihina at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
Saturday
McAlester at Red Oak, 1 p.m.
