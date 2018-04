This Week's Area Baseball Schedule [UPDATED]

Today [Monday]

Poteau at MWC Carl Albert, 4 p.m.

Panama at Red Oak, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Poteau

Jay vs. Poteau, 11 a.m.

Bristow vs. Sequoyah-Claremore, 1:30 p.m.

Jay-Poteau winner vs. Bristow/Sequoyah-Claremore winner, 4 p.m.

Jay-Poteau loser vs. Bristow/Sequoyah-Claremore loser, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Poteau

Wednesday 4 p.m. loser vs. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. winner, 4 p.m.

4 p.m. winner vs. Wednesday 4 p.m. winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Vian

Spiro vs. Chandler, 11 a.m.

Valliant vs. Vian, 1 p.m.

Spiro-Chandler winner vs. Valliant-Vian winner, 3 p.m.

Spiro-Chandler loser vs. Valliant-Vian loser, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Panama

Chouteau-Mazie vs. Panama, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Caney Valley, 1 p.m.

Chouteau-Mazie/Panama winner vs. Chelsea-Caney Valley winner, 3 p.m.

Chouteau-Mazie/Panama loser vs. Chelsea-Caney Valley loser, 5 p.m.

At Wister

Rejoice Christian vs. Wister, 11 a.m.

Mounds vs. Healdton, 1 p.m.

Rejoice Christian-Wister winner vs. Mounds-Healdton winner, 3 p.m.

Rejoice Christian-Wister loser vs. Mounds-Healdton loser, 5 p.m.

At Silo

Preston vs. Silo, 11 a.m.

Howe vs. Coalgate, 1 p.m.

Preston-Silo winner vs. Howe-Coalgate winner, 3 p.m.

Preston-Silo loser vs. Howe-Coalgate loser, 5 p.m.

Class B State Tournament

At Edmond Memorial High School

Kiowa vs. Drummond, 11 a.m.

Tupelo vs. Granite, 1:30 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Shattuck, 4 p.m.

Leedey vs. SW Covenant, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Poteau

If-Game, TBA.

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Vian

Thursday 5 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.

4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Panama

Thursday 5 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.

4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

At Wister

Thursday 5 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.

4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

At Silo

Thursday 5 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.

4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

Class B State Tournament

At Edmond Memorial High School

Red Oak-Shattuck winner vs. Kiowa-Drummond winner, noon

Leedey-SW Covenant winner vs. Tupelo-Granite winner, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Vian

If-Game, 1 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Panama

If-Game, 1 p.m.

At Wister

If-Game, 1 p.m.

At Silo

If-Game, 1 p.m.

Class B State Tournament

At Oklahoma City's Dolese Park

State Finals, noon.