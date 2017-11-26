This Week's Area Basketball Schedule
Tonight
Heavener vs. Acorn, Ark., at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Muldrow at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe vs. Cameron, at Carl Albert State College, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Panama, canceled due to Keota just ending football playoffs.
Smithville at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Haileyville at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., TBA.
Pocola at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Panama vs. Cameron, at Carl Albert State College, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Gans at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Bokoshe, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Clayton at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., TBA.
Leflore at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Poteau at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Arkoma at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., TBA.
Keota at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Heavener at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., TBA.
Howe at Tulsa Rogers, 2 and 3:30 p.m.
