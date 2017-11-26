This Week's Area Basketball Schedule

Tonight

Heavener vs. Acorn, Ark., at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Muldrow at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Cameron, at Carl Albert State College, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Keota at Panama, canceled due to Keota just ending football playoffs.

Smithville at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Quinton at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Haileyville at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., TBA.

Pocola at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Panama vs. Cameron, at Carl Albert State College, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Gans at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Kinta at Bokoshe, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Clayton at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., TBA.

Leflore at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Friday

Poteau at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Arkoma at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Howe at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panama at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Red Oak at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., TBA.

Keota at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Heavener at Gary Ford Invitational in Hartford, Ark., TBA.

Howe at Tulsa Rogers, 2 and 3:30 p.m.