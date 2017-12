This Week's Area Basketball Schedule

Today

Braggs at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Warner at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Moyers at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley, Cameron, Leflore, Red Oak and Smithville at EOSC High School Invitational Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Panama at Porum Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Wister at Hartshorne Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Tuesday

Antlers at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Spiro at Roland, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Whitesboro at Quinton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley, Cameron, Leflore, Red Oak and Smithville at EOSC High School Invitational Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Panama at Porum Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Wister at Hartshorne Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Thursday

Talihina at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley, Cameron, Leflore, Red Oak and Smithville at EOSC High School Invitational Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Howe boys and Pocola at Quinton Tournament [Brackets will be published later this week].

Howe girls at Nike Tournament of Champions, at Fort Smith, Ark., [Brackets will be published later this week].

Panama at Porum Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Wister at Hartshorne Tournament, [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Friday

Poteau at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Sallisaw at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Arkoma at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley, Cameron, Leflore, Red Oak and Smithville at EOSC High School Invitational Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Howe boys and Pocola at Quinton Tournament [Brackets will be published later this week].

Howe girls at Nike Tournament of Champions, at Fort Smith, Ark., [Brackets will be published later this week].

Panama at Porum Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Wister at Hartshorne Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Saturday

Vian at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley, Cameron, Leflore, Red Oak and Smithville at EOSC High School Invitational Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Howe boys and Pocola at Quinton Tournament [Brackets will be published later this week].

Howe girls at Nike Tournament of Champions, at Fort Smith, Ark., [Brackets will be published later this week].

Panama at Porum Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].

Wister at Hartshorne Tournament [Brackets are on Sports Page].