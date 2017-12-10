This Week's Area Basketball Schedule
Today-Saturday
Green Valley Conference Tournament, at McCurtain [brackets are on website's sports page].
Whitesboro, Heavener JV boys and Howe JV girls at First Bank Classic in McAlester [brackets are on website's sports page]
Tuesday
Poteau at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panola at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Clayton at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Poteau and Red Oak at Wilburton Tournament [brackets will appear on website's sports page later this week].
Choctaw Nation Invitation Tournament, at Talihina [brackets will appear on website's sports page later this week].
Clayton at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Eagletown at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Poteau and Red Oak at Wilburton Tournament, TBA.
Choctaw Nation Invitation Tournament, at Talihina, TBA.
Spiro at Muldrow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Poteau and Red Oak at Wilburton Tournament, TBA.
Choctaw Nation Invitation Tournament, at Talihina, TBA.
