This Week's Area Basketball Schedule

Today-Saturday

Green Valley Conference Tournament, at McCurtain [brackets are on website's sports page].

Whitesboro, Heavener JV boys and Howe JV girls at First Bank Classic in McAlester [brackets are on website's sports page]

Tuesday

Poteau at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panola at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Clayton at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Poteau and Red Oak at Wilburton Tournament [brackets will appear on website's sports page later this week].

Choctaw Nation Invitation Tournament, at Talihina [brackets will appear on website's sports page later this week].

Clayton at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Eagletown at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Friday

Poteau and Red Oak at Wilburton Tournament, TBA.

Choctaw Nation Invitation Tournament, at Talihina, TBA.

Spiro at Muldrow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Poteau and Red Oak at Wilburton Tournament, TBA.

Choctaw Nation Invitation Tournament, at Talihina, TBA.