This Week's Area Basketball Schedule

Wednesday

Arkoma girls vs. Mulberry, Ark., at Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield, Ark., 6:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Lavaca, Ark., at Alma [Ark.] Airedale Classic, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Thursday

Arkoma at Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield, Ark.: boys vs. Magazine, Ark., 11:30 a.m.; girls vs. TBA.

Heavener vs. TBA, at Alma [Ark.] Airedale Classic, TBA.

Howe girls vs. Beggs, at Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic at East Central University in Ada, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Arkoma at Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield, Ark., TBA.

Heavener vs. TBA, at Alma [Ark.] Airedale Classic, TBA.

Howe girls vs. TBA, at Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic at East Central University in Ada, TBA.

Whitesboro vs. Bennington, at Oklahoma City's Chesapeake Energy Arena, noon and 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Arkoma at Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield, Ark., TBA.

Howe girls vs. TBA, at Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic at East Central University in Ada, TBA.