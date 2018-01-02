This Week's Area Basketball Schedule

Today

Wister at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Talihina at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Union Christian Academy, Ark., vs. Cameron, at Carl Albert State College, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Fort Towson at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Red Oak and Spiro at Muskogee Bedouin Shrine Classic.

Wednesday

Thursday

Poteau at Henyetta Tournament.

Keota vs. Cameron, at Carl Albert State College, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Arkoma at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Moyers Tournament.

Leflore and Whitesboro at Arkansas River Shootout, at Webbers Falls.

Smithville at Earlsboro Tournament.

Talihina at Kingston New Year's Classic.

Friday

Poteau at Henyetta Tournament.

Saturday

Poteau at Henyetta Tournament.

Editor's Note: Brackets of the Thursday-Saturday tournaments will publish over the next couple of days on our website.