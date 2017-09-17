This Week's Area Fall Baseball Schedule

Today

Preston at Cameron, 4:30 p.m.

McCurtain at Howe, DH, 4 p.m.

Battiest at Leflore, 5:15 p.m.

Fort Towson at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.

Haileyville at Whitesboro, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Panola, 4 p.m.

Red Oak at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Leflore at Wister, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Calvin, 4 p.m.

Red Oak at Tushka, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Class B District Tournament

Braggs at Red Oak, DH, noon.

Thursday

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

Cameron vs. Wister, noon; Howe vs. Rattan, 2 p.m.; Cameron-Wister winner vs. Howe-Rattan winner, 4 p.m.; Cameron-Wister loser vs. Howe-Rattan loser, 6 p.m.

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

Leflore, McCurtain and Panola at Buffalo Valley, TBA.

At Whitesboro

Smithville, Battiest and Eagletown at Whitesboro, TBA.

At Red Oak

Braggs vs. Red Oak, if-game, if necessary, TBA.

Friday

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

Thursday 6 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. loser, 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. winner, 5 p.m.

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

Leflore, McCurtain and Panola at Buffalo Valley, TBA.

At Whitesboro

Smithville, Battiest and Eagletown at Whitesboro, TBA.

Saturday

Regular Season

Dale at Red Oak, noon.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

If-Game, noon, if necessary

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

Leflore, McCurtain and Panola at Buffalo Valley, TBA.

At Whitesboro

Smithville, Battiest and Eagletown at Whitesboro, TBA.