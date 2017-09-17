This Week's Area Fall Baseball Schedule
Today
Preston at Cameron, 4:30 p.m.
McCurtain at Howe, DH, 4 p.m.
Battiest at Leflore, 5:15 p.m.
Fort Towson at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
Haileyville at Whitesboro, 4 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Panola, 4 p.m.
Red Oak at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Leflore at Wister, 4 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Calvin, 4 p.m.
Red Oak at Tushka, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Class B District Tournament
Braggs at Red Oak, DH, noon.
Thursday
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
Cameron vs. Wister, noon; Howe vs. Rattan, 2 p.m.; Cameron-Wister winner vs. Howe-Rattan winner, 4 p.m.; Cameron-Wister loser vs. Howe-Rattan loser, 6 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
Leflore, McCurtain and Panola at Buffalo Valley, TBA.
At Whitesboro
Smithville, Battiest and Eagletown at Whitesboro, TBA.
At Red Oak
Braggs vs. Red Oak, if-game, if necessary, TBA.
Friday
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
Thursday 6 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. loser, 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. winner, 5 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
Leflore, McCurtain and Panola at Buffalo Valley, TBA.
At Whitesboro
Smithville, Battiest and Eagletown at Whitesboro, TBA.
Saturday
Regular Season
Dale at Red Oak, noon.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
If-Game, noon, if necessary
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
Leflore, McCurtain and Panola at Buffalo Valley, TBA.
At Whitesboro
Smithville, Battiest and Eagletown at Whitesboro, TBA.
