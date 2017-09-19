This Week's Area Fall Baseball Schedule

Today

Leflore at Wister, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Calvin, 4 p.m.

Red Oak at Tushka, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Class B District Tournament

Braggs at Red Oak, DH, noon.

Thursday

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

Cameron vs. Wister, noon; Howe vs. Rattan, 2 p.m.; Cameron-Wister winner vs. Howe-Rattan winner, 4 p.m.; Cameron-Wister loser vs. Howe-Rattan loser, 6 p.m.

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

Leflore vs. Panola, noon; McCurtain vs. Buffalo Valley, 2 p.m.; Leflore-Panola winner vs. McCurtain-Buffalo Valley winner, 4 p.m.; Leflore-Panola loser vs. McCurtain-Buffalo Valley loser, 6 p.m.

At Whitesboro

Eagletown vs. Whitesboro, noon; Smithville vs. Battiest, 2 p.m.; Eagletown-Whitesboro loser vs. Smithville-Battiest loser, 4 p.m.; Eagletown-Whitesboro winner vs. Smithville-Battiest winner, 6 p.m.

At Red Oak

Braggs vs. Red Oak, if-game, if necessary, TBA.

Friday

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

Thursday 6 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. loser, 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. winner, 5 p.m.

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

Thursday 6 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. loser, 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. winner, 4 p.m.

At Whitesboro

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Regular Season

Dale at Red Oak, noon.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

If-Game, noon, if necessary

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

If-Game, noon, if necessary.

At Whitesboro

If-Game, noon, if necessary.

Editor's Note: Due to an internet error, this week's high school fall baseball schedule did not appear yesterday as scheduled. The Poteau Daily News regrets any inconvenience.