This Week's Area Fall Baseball Schedule
Today
Leflore at Wister, 4 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Calvin, 4 p.m.
Red Oak at Tushka, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Class B District Tournament
Braggs at Red Oak, DH, noon.
Thursday
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
Cameron vs. Wister, noon; Howe vs. Rattan, 2 p.m.; Cameron-Wister winner vs. Howe-Rattan winner, 4 p.m.; Cameron-Wister loser vs. Howe-Rattan loser, 6 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
Leflore vs. Panola, noon; McCurtain vs. Buffalo Valley, 2 p.m.; Leflore-Panola winner vs. McCurtain-Buffalo Valley winner, 4 p.m.; Leflore-Panola loser vs. McCurtain-Buffalo Valley loser, 6 p.m.
At Whitesboro
Eagletown vs. Whitesboro, noon; Smithville vs. Battiest, 2 p.m.; Eagletown-Whitesboro loser vs. Smithville-Battiest loser, 4 p.m.; Eagletown-Whitesboro winner vs. Smithville-Battiest winner, 6 p.m.
At Red Oak
Braggs vs. Red Oak, if-game, if necessary, TBA.
Friday
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
Thursday 6 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. loser, 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. winner, 5 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
Thursday 6 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. loser, 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 4 p.m. winner, 4 p.m.
At Whitesboro
Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Regular Season
Dale at Red Oak, noon.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
If-Game, noon, if necessary
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
If-Game, noon, if necessary.
At Whitesboro
If-Game, noon, if necessary.
Editor's Note: Due to an internet error, this week's high school fall baseball schedule did not appear yesterday as scheduled. The Poteau Daily News regrets any inconvenience.
