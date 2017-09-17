This Week's Area Fast-Pitch Softball Schedule

Today

Roland at Poteau, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Howe at Arkoma, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Bokoshe, 4:30 p.m.

Smithville and Cameron at Whitesboro, 4 p.m. (Smithville vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Smithville vs. Cameron, 5:15 p.m.; Cameron vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m.)

Talihina and Sallisaw-Central at Heavener, 4 p.m. (Talihina vs. Heavener, 4 p.m.; Talihina vs. Sallisaw-Central, 5:15 p.m.; Sallisaw-Central vs. Heavener, 6:30 p.m.)

Red Oak at Leflore, 3 p.m.

Wilburton at Howe, 6 p.m.

McCurtain at Keota, 5:30 p.m.

Hulbert at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.

Vian at Spiro, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Muldrow at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Leflore and Roland at Cameron, 4 p.m. (Leflore vs. Cameron, 4 p.m.; Leflore vs. Roland, 5:30 p.m.; Roland vs. Cameron, 7 p.m.)

Howe and Clayton at Whitesboro, 4 p.m. (Howe vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Howe vs. Clayton, 5:15 p.m.; Clayton vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m.)

Arkoma at McCurtain, 5:30 p.m.

Panama and Red Oak at Vian, 3 p.m. (Red Oak vs. Vian, 3 p.m.; Panama vs. Red Oak, 4:15 p.m.; Panama vs. Vian, 5:30 p.m.)

Wednesday

Class A District Tournaments

At Arkoma

Arkoma vs. Gans, 3 p.m.; Arkoma-Gans loser vs. Gore, 4:10 p.m.

At Keota

Cameron vs. Keota, 10 a.m.; Cameron-Keota loser vs. Porum, 11:30 a.m.; Cameron-Keota winner vs. Porum, 1 p.m.; Title Game, 2:30 p.m.; If-Game, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Regular Season

Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, TBA.

Playoffs

Class 3A District Tournaments

At Pocola

Westville at Pocola, DH, noon.

Keys (Park Hill) at Spiro, DH, 5 p.m.

Class 2A District Tournaments

Talihina at Howe, DH, 6 p.m.

Panama at Wister, DH, 4 p.m.

Class A District Tournaments

At Arkoma

Arkoma-Gans winner vs. Gore, 1:30 p.m.; Title Game, 2:40 p.m.; If-Game, 3:50 p.m.

Class B District Tournaments

At Leflore

Buffalo Valley vs. Leflore, DH, 2 p.m.

At Whitesboro

Smithville vs. Battiest, 11 a.m.; Smithville-Battiest loser vs. Whitesboro, 12:30 p.m.; Smithville-Battiest winner vs. Whitesboro, 2 p.m.; Title Game, 3:30 p.m.; If-Game, 5 p.m.

At Red Oak

Panola vs. Red Oak, DH, 3 p.m.

At Webbers Falls

Bokoshe vs. McCurtain, noon; Bokoshe-McCurtain loser vs. Webbers Falls, 2 p.m.; Bokoshe-McCurtain winner vs. Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.; Title Game, 6 p.m.

Friday

Regular Season

Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, TBA.

Red Oak at Heavener, 4 p.m.

Playoffs

Class 3A District Tournaments

Westville at Pocola, TBA, if necessary.

Keys (Park Hill) at Spiro, 12:30 p.m., if necessary.

Class 2A District Tournaments

Talihina at Howe, TBA, if necessary.

Panama at Wister, TBA, if necessary.

Class B District Tournament

At Leflore

Buffalo Valley vs. Leflore, noon, if necessary.

At Whitesboro

If-Game, 1 p.m., if necessary.

At Red Oak

Panola vs. Red Oak, TBA, if necessary.

At Webbers Falls

If-Game, TBA.

Saturday

Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, TBA.