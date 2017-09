This Week's Area Fast-Pitch Softball Schedule

Today

Red Oak at Poteau, 5 p.m.

Leflore at Heavener, 4 p.m.

Spiro vs. Wister, TBA.

Tuesday

Pocola at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Sequoyah-Tahlequah at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 4A Bi-District Tournament

Okmulgee at Poteau, DH, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A Bi-District Tournament

Okmulgee at Poteau, 5 p.m., if necessary.

Class 3A Regional Tournaments

At Vian

Morris vs. Vian, noon; Heavener vs. Chandler, 2 p.m.; Morris-Vian loser vs. Heavener-Chandler loser, 4 p.m.; Morris-Vian winner vs. Heavener-Chandler winner, 6 p.m.

At Oktaha

Jones vs. Oktaha, noon; Pocola vs. Meeker, 2 p.m.; Jones-Oktaha loser vs. Pocola-Meeker loser, 4 p.m.; Jones-Oktaha winner vs. Pocola-Meeker winner, 6 p.m.

At Purcell

Davis vs. Purcell, noon; Spiro vs. Lindsay, 2 p.m.; Davis-Purcell loser vs. Spiro-Lindsay loser, 4 p.m.; Davis-Purcell winner vs. Spiro-Lindsay winner, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Fairland

Wyandotte vs. Fairland, noon; Howe vs. Chouteau-Mazie, 2 p.m.; Wyandotte-Fairland loser vs. Howe/Chouteau-Mazie loser, 4 p.m.; Wyandotte-Fairland winner vs. Howe/Chouteau-Mazie winner, 6 p.m.

At Savanna

Stratford vs. Savanna, noon; Wister vs, Hulbert, 2 p.m.; Stratford-Savanna loser vs. Wister-Hulbert loser, 4 p.m.; Stratford-Savanna winner vs. Wister-Hulbert winner, 6 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournament

At Caddo

Cameron vs. Caddo, noon; Wright City vs. Rattan, 2 p.m.; Cameron-Caddo loser vs. Wright City-Rattan loser, 4 p.m.; Cameron-Caddo winner vs. Wright City-Rattan winner, 6 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Whitesboro

Moss vs. Whitesboro, noon; Leflore vs. Oaks, 2 p.m.; Moss-Whitesboro loser vs. Leflore-Oaks loser, 4 p.m.; Moss-Whitesboro winner vs. Leflore-Oaks winner, 6 p.m.

At Red Oak

Webbers Falls vs. Red Oak, noon; Bowlegs vs. Carney, 2 p.m.; Webbers Falls-Red Oak loser vs. Bowlegs-Carney loser, 2 p.m.; Webbers Falls-Red Oak winner vs. Bowlegs-Carney winner, 4 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A Regional Tournaments

At Vian

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

At Oktaha

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

At Purcell

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Fairland

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

At Savanna

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournament

At Caddo

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Whitesboro

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

At Red Oak

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.