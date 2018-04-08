This Week's Area Slow-Pitch Softball Schedule [NEWLY UPDATED]

Today

Clayton at Smithville, DH, canceled due to wet fields, will not be rescheduled

Tuesday

LeFlore County Tournament, at PARC, TBA [Bracket will appear by Tuesday morning].

Clayton at Buffalo Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Stigler at Keota, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Towson at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Dewar, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

LeFlore County Tournament, at PARC, TBA.

Thursday

LeFlore County Tournament, at Pocola, TBA.

Arkoma and Cameron at Whitesboro, 4 p.m. (Cameron vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Cameron, 5:15 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m.)

Arkoma and Leflore at Whitesboro, 4 p.m. (Leflore vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Leflore, 5:15 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m.)

Buffalo Valley at McCurtain, 4 p.m.

Bokoshe, Keota and Leflore at Webbers Falls Tournament, TBA.

Buffalo Valley, Heavener and Smithville at Bill Watts Spring Classic at Battiest, TBA [Bracket will publish later this week].

Red Oak and Wister at Caney Tournament, TBA.

Friday

Poteau at Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.

Howe and Whitesboro at Dale Festival, at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee, TBA.

Bokoshe, Keota and Leflore at Webbers Falls Tournament, TBA.

Buffalo Valley, Heavener and Smithville at Bill Watts Spring Classic at Battiest, TBA.

Red Oak and Wister at Caney Tournament, TBA.

Saturday

Bokoshe, Keota and Leflore at Webbers Falls Tournament, TBA.

Buffalo Valley, Heavener and Smithville at Bill Watts Spring Classic at Battiest, TBA.

Red Oak and Wister at Caney Tournament, TBA.