This Week's Area Softball Schedule

Today

Stuart and Caney at Whitesboro, 11 a.m. (Stuart vs. Whitesboro, 11 a.m.; Stuart vs. Caney, 12:30 p.m.; Caney vs. Whitesboro, 2 p.m.)

Heavener and Smithville at Rattan Festival: At Rattan — Smithville vs. Colbert, 1:30 p.m. At Valliant — Smithville vs. Asher, 5:15 p.m. At Soper — Heavener JV vs. Hugo JV, 1:30 p.m. Heavener vs. Antlers, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Heavener, Red Oak, Smithville and Whitesboro at Rattan Festival: At Rattan — Whitesboro vs. Rattan, 12:15 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Stonewall, 1:30 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Chandler, 4 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Broken Bow, 6:30 p.m. At Fort Towson — Whitesboro vs. Konawa, 4 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Coalgate, 5:15 p.m. At Valliant — Heavener vs. Chandler, 1:30 p.m.; Heavener vs. Valliant, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

Red Oak Tournament, TBA [The bracket will be put on our sports page by Thursday].