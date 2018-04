This Week's Area Softball Schedule [UPDATED]

Today

Poteau at Roland, DH, canceled due to teacher's walkout, rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 17.

Arkoma and Stuart at Leflore, rained out.

Buffalo Valley at Talihina, rained out.

Red Oak at Cameron, canceled due to teacher's walkout.

Howe at Whitesboro, rained out.

Spiro at Wister, rained out.

McCurtain at Bokoshe, rained out.

Heavener and Idabel at Broken Bow, 4:30 p.m. (Heavener vs. Broken Bow, 4:30 p.m.; Heavener vs. Idabel, 5:45 p.m.)

Pocola and Locust Grove at Oktaha, 3:30 p.m. (Pocola vs. Locust Grove, 3:30 p.m.; Pocola vs. Oktaha, 5 p.m.)

Tuesday

Wister at Poteau, 4 p.m.

Whitesboro and Smithville at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m. (Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Smithville, 5:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Buffalo Valley, 7 p.m.)

Panama at Red Oak, 5 p.m.

Hartshorne at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.

Porum at Keota, 5:30 p.m.

Clayton at Leflore, 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Kinta, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Bokoshe and Cave Springs at Gans, 4 p.m. (Bokoshe vs. Gans, 4 p.m.; Bokoshe vs. Cave Springs, 5:30 p.m.)

Cameron at Panola, 4 p.m.

Howe at Wilburton, 5:45 p.m.

Pocola and Quinton at Stigler, 5 p.m. (Pocola vs. Stigler, 5 p.m.; Pocola vs. Quinton, 6:15 p.m.)

Thursday

Muldrow at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Talihina and Stigler at Heavener, 4 p.m. (Talihina vs. Heavener, 4 p.m.; Talihina vs. Stigler, 5:30 p.m.; Stigler vs. Heavener, 7 p.m.)

Keota at Pocola, 5:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Leflore, 4 p.m.

Arkoma and Cameron at Kinta Tournament, TBA.

Bokoshe at Gore, DH, TBA.

Howe at Battiest, 4:30 p.m.

Smithville and Whitesboro at Clayton, 4 p.m. (Smithville vs. Clayton, 4 p.m.; Smithville vs. Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Clayton, 7 p.m.)

Wister at Wilburton, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Poteau at Heavener, 4 p.m.

Howe at Panama, 4 p.m.

Muldrow at Keota, 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma and Cameron at Kinta Tournament, TBA.

Pocola at Haskell Tournament, TBA.

Whitesboro at Battiest Tournament, TBA.

Wister at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Arkoma and Cameron at Kinta Tournament, TBA.

Whitesboro at Battiest Tournament, TBA.