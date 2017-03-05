This Week's High School Baseball Schedule
Today
Muldrow at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.
Arkoma and Whitesboro at Panama, 4 p.m. (Whitesboro vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Panama, 8 p.m.)
Leflore at Wister, 4 p.m.
Spiro at Pocola, 4 p.m.
Sallisaw-Central at Howe, canceled due to Tigers just ending basketball playoffs.
Cameron at Preston, canceled due to the Pirates playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament.
Heavener at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
Talihina at Antlers, canceled due to the Golden Tigers playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament.
Red Oak at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
Keota at Webbers Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Poteau at Muldrow, 4:30 p.m.
Pocola at Howe, 4 p.m.
Keota at Arkoma, 5 p.m.
Gans at Cameron, 4 p.m.
Kiowa at Leflore, 4 p.m.
Whitesboro at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Wister at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.
Bokoshe at Porum, 4 p.m.
Heavener at Vian, 4:30 p.m.
Smithville at Antlers, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Bokoshe at Howe, canceled due to the Lady Lions playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament.
Panama at Leflore, 4:30 p.m.
Talihina at Pocola, canceled due to the Golden Tigers playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament
Chouteau-Mazie at Arkoma, 4 p.m.
Cameron at Battiest, 4:30 p.m.
Heavener at Warner, 4:30 p.m.
Spiro at Keys (Park Hill), 5 p.m.
Wister at Van Buren, Ark., 4:30 p.m.
Panola at Keota, 4 p.m.
Oktaha at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Haileyville, DH, 4 p.m.
Smithville at Idabel, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Idabel at Poteau, DH, 3 p.m.
Panama and Leflore at Heavener, 2 p.m. (Panama vs. Heavener, 2 p.m.; Leflore vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Leflore vs. Heavener, 6 p.m.)
Braggs at Howe, 4:30 p.m. (tentative depending upon if Lady Lions are still playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament).
Oktaha at Wister, 4 p.m.
Leflore at Varnum, 1:30 p.m.
Smithville at Buffalo Valley, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Red Oak and Shawnee at McAlester, 2 p.m. (Red Oak vs. Shawnee, 2 p.m.; Red Oak vs. McAlester, 4 p.m.)
