This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

Today

Muldrow at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma and Whitesboro at Panama, 4 p.m. (Whitesboro vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Panama, 8 p.m.)

Leflore at Wister, 4 p.m.

Spiro at Pocola, 4 p.m.

Sallisaw-Central at Howe, canceled due to Tigers just ending basketball playoffs.

Cameron at Preston, canceled due to the Pirates playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament.

Heavener at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Antlers, canceled due to the Golden Tigers playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament.

Red Oak at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.

Keota at Webbers Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Poteau at Muldrow, 4:30 p.m.

Pocola at Howe, 4 p.m.

Keota at Arkoma, 5 p.m.

Gans at Cameron, 4 p.m.

Kiowa at Leflore, 4 p.m.

Whitesboro at Red Oak, 4 p.m.

Wister at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.

Bokoshe at Porum, 4 p.m.

Heavener at Vian, 4:30 p.m.

Smithville at Antlers, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Bokoshe at Howe, canceled due to the Lady Lions playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament.

Panama at Leflore, 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Pocola, canceled due to the Golden Tigers playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament

Chouteau-Mazie at Arkoma, 4 p.m.

Cameron at Battiest, 4:30 p.m.

Heavener at Warner, 4:30 p.m.

Spiro at Keys (Park Hill), 5 p.m.

Wister at Van Buren, Ark., 4:30 p.m.

Panola at Keota, 4 p.m.

Oktaha at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Haileyville, DH, 4 p.m.

Smithville at Idabel, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Idabel at Poteau, DH, 3 p.m.

Panama and Leflore at Heavener, 2 p.m. (Panama vs. Heavener, 2 p.m.; Leflore vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Leflore vs. Heavener, 6 p.m.)

Braggs at Howe, 4:30 p.m. (tentative depending upon if Lady Lions are still playing in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament).

Oktaha at Wister, 4 p.m.

Leflore at Varnum, 1:30 p.m.

Smithville at Buffalo Valley, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Red Oak and Shawnee at McAlester, 2 p.m. (Red Oak vs. Shawnee, 2 p.m.; Red Oak vs. McAlester, 4 p.m.)