This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

CROSS SLIDE — Poteau's Clay Cross, left, slides safely across home plate to score a run during the first game of Friday afternoon's home doubleheader against Idabel at Town Creek Park. PDN photo by David Seeley
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Today
Poteau at Collinsville, DH, noon.
Arkoma at Sallisaw-Central, 4 p.m.
Pocola and Howe at Gore, 11 a.m. (Pocola vs. Gore, 11 a.m.; Howe vs. Pocola, 1 p.m.; Howe vs. Gore, 3 p.m.)
Stonewall at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Pocola at Arkoma, 1 p.m.
Wister at Rayne [La.] Festival, TBA.
Smithville at Clayton, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Wister at Rayne [La.] Festival, TBA.
Thursday
Wister at Rayne [La.] Festival, TBA.
Howe at Preston Festival, TBA.
Leflore at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.
Spiro at DeKalb, Texas, 2 p.m.
Whitesboro and Smithville at Union City Festival, TBA.
Red Oak at Fort Cobb-Broxton, 1 p.m.
Friday
McCurtain at Cameron, 1:15 p.m.
Howe at Preston Festival, TBA.
Leflore at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.
Spiro at Fort Worth [Texas] Diamond Hill Jarvis, 5 p.m.
Whitesboro and Smithville at Union City Festival, TBA.
Crowder at Buffalo Valley, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Arkoma vs. Central Marlow, at AT&T Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Leflore at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.
Spiro at Fort Worth [Texas] Castleberry, 1 p.m.
Editor's note: The schedule for this week's Southeast Shootout and Red Oak Spring Break Baseball Festival are already on our sports page on this website.

