This Week's High School Baseball Schedule
Today
Poteau at Collinsville, DH, noon.
Arkoma at Sallisaw-Central, 4 p.m.
Pocola and Howe at Gore, 11 a.m. (Pocola vs. Gore, 11 a.m.; Howe vs. Pocola, 1 p.m.; Howe vs. Gore, 3 p.m.)
Stonewall at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Pocola at Arkoma, 1 p.m.
Wister at Rayne [La.] Festival, TBA.
Smithville at Clayton, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Wister at Rayne [La.] Festival, TBA.
Thursday
Wister at Rayne [La.] Festival, TBA.
Howe at Preston Festival, TBA.
Leflore at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.
Spiro at DeKalb, Texas, 2 p.m.
Whitesboro and Smithville at Union City Festival, TBA.
Red Oak at Fort Cobb-Broxton, 1 p.m.
Friday
McCurtain at Cameron, 1:15 p.m.
Howe at Preston Festival, TBA.
Leflore at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.
Spiro at Fort Worth [Texas] Diamond Hill Jarvis, 5 p.m.
Whitesboro and Smithville at Union City Festival, TBA.
Crowder at Buffalo Valley, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Arkoma vs. Central Marlow, at AT&T Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Leflore at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.
Spiro at Fort Worth [Texas] Castleberry, 1 p.m.
Editor's note: The schedule for this week's Southeast Shootout and Red Oak Spring Break Baseball Festival are already on our sports page on this website.
