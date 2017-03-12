This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

Today

Poteau at Collinsville, DH, noon.

Arkoma at Sallisaw-Central, 4 p.m.

Pocola and Howe at Gore, 11 a.m. (Pocola vs. Gore, 11 a.m.; Howe vs. Pocola, 1 p.m.; Howe vs. Gore, 3 p.m.)

Stonewall at Red Oak, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Pocola at Arkoma, 1 p.m.

Wister at Rayne [La.] Festival, TBA.

Smithville at Clayton, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Wister at Rayne [La.] Festival, TBA.

Thursday

Wister at Rayne [La.] Festival, TBA.

Howe at Preston Festival, TBA.

Leflore at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.

Spiro at DeKalb, Texas, 2 p.m.

Whitesboro and Smithville at Union City Festival, TBA.

Red Oak at Fort Cobb-Broxton, 1 p.m.

Friday

McCurtain at Cameron, 1:15 p.m.

Howe at Preston Festival, TBA.

Leflore at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.

Spiro at Fort Worth [Texas] Diamond Hill Jarvis, 5 p.m.

Whitesboro and Smithville at Union City Festival, TBA.

Crowder at Buffalo Valley, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Arkoma vs. Central Marlow, at AT&T Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Leflore at Ketchum Hardball Festival, TBA.

Spiro at Fort Worth [Texas] Castleberry, 1 p.m.

Editor's note: The schedule for this week's Southeast Shootout and Red Oak Spring Break Baseball Festival are already on our sports page on this website.