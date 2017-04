This Week's High School Baseball Schedule [FURTHER NEWLY UPDATED]

Today

Poteau at Spiro, 5 p.m.

Heavener at Howe, 4 p.m.

Sallisaw-Central at Pocola, 4 p.m.

Chouteau-Mazie at Wister, 4:30 p.m.

Leflore at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.

Panama at Vian, 4 p.m.

Red Oak at Roff, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Regular Season

Keys (Park Hill) at Spiro, 5 p.m.

Playoffs

Class 4A District Tournament

Tulsa Rogers at Poteau, 1, 3 and 5 p.m. [last game, if necessary].

Class 3A District Tournaments

Heavener at Stigler, DH, 1 and 3 p.m.

Class 2A District Tournament

Talihina at Wister, DH, 3 p.m.

Hulbert at Pocola, DH, 4 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka

Rattan vs. Tushka, 1 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Porum, 3 p.m.; Rattan-Tushka winner vs. Arkoma-Porum winner, 5 p.m.; Rattan-Tushka loser vs. Arkoma-Porum loser, 7 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournament at Kiowa

Leflore vs. Kiowa, 1 p.m.; Smithville vs. Moss, 3 p.m.; Leflore-Kiowa winner vs. Smithville-Moss winner, 5 p.m.; Leflore-Kiowa loser vs. Smithville-Moss loser, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka

5 p.m. Thursday loser vs. 7 p.m. Thursday winner, 2 p.m.; Title Game, 4 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournament At Kiowa

5 p.m. Thursday loser vs. 7 p.m. Thursday winner, 4 p.m.; Title Game, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Class 3A District Tournaments

Wilburton at Spiro, DH, 4 p.m

Heavener at Stigler, if necessary.

Class 2A District Tournaments

Howe at Panama, DH, 4 p.m.

Talihina at Wister, TBA, if necessary.

Hulbert at Pocola, TBA, if necessary.

Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka

If-game, 2 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Red Oak

Red Oak vs. Varnum, noon; Pittsburg vs. Tulsa Regent Prep, 2 p.m.; Red Oak-Varnum winner vs. Pittsburg-Tulsa Regent Prep winner, 4 p.m.; Red Oak-Varnum loser vs. Pittsburg-Tulsa Regent Prep loser, 6 p.m.

At Kiowa

If-game, 1 p.m.

At Tupelo

Asher vs. Tupelo, 1 p.m.; Buffalo Valley vs. Coleman, 3 p.m.; Asher-Tupelo winner vs. Buffalo Valley-Coleman winner, 5 p.m.; Asher-Tupelo loser vs. Buffalo Valley-Coleman loser, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A District Tournament

Wilburton at Spiro, 1 p.m., if necessary.

Class 2A District Tournaments

Howe at Panama, TBA, if necessary.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Red Oak

4 p.m. Thursday loser vs. 6 p.m. Thursday winner, 1 p.m.; Title Game, 3 p.m.

At Tupelo

5 p.m. Thursday loser vs. 7 p.m. Thursday winner, 4 p.m.; Title Game, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class B Regional Tournament

At Red Oak

If-game, 1 p.m.

At Tupelo

If-game, 1 p.m.