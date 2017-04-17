This Week's High School Baseball Schedule [NEWLY UPDATED]

Today

Sallisaw at Poteau, rained out

Arkoma at Spiro, rained out

Eufaula at Heavener, rained out

Braggs at Leflore, rained out

Wright City at Wister, rained out

Whitesboro at Clayton, rained out

Buffalo Valley at Antlers, rained out

Keota at Gans, rained out

Tuesday

Poteau at Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Panama, 4 p.m.

McCurtain at Howe, 4 p.m.

Union Christian Academy at Arkoma, 4 p.m.

Leflore and Battiest at Panola, canceled due to wet fields

Stigler at Pocola, 4 p.m.

Wister at Hartshorne, canceled due to wet fields, will be made up at 4 p.m. April 28

Smithville and Achille at Fort Towson, 4:30 p.m. (Smithville vs. Fort Towson, 4:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Achille, 6 p.m.)

Wednesday

Regular Season

Sallisaw at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament at Gore

Arkoma vs. Cave Springs, 1 p.m.; Arkoma-Cave Springs loser vs. Gore, 3 p.m.

Class B District Tournament at Leflore

McCurtain at Leflore, DH, noon.

Thursday

Regular Season

Poteau at Wister, 4:30 p.m.

Howe at Talihina, 4 p.m.

Stigler at Panama, 4 p.m.

Roland at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament

At Gore

Arkoma vs. Cave Springs at Gore: Arkoma vs. Gore, 1 p.m.; Title Game, 3 p.m.

At Rattan

Keota vs. Quinton, 11 a.m.; Keota-Quinton loser vs. Rattan, 1 p.m.; Keota-Quinton winner vs. Rattan, 3 p.m.

Class B District Tournaments

At Leflore

McCurtain at Leflore, TBA, if necessary.

At Whitesboro

Cameron vs. Whitesboro, 3 p.m.; Cameron-Whitesboro loser vs. Smithville, 5 p.m.; Cameron-Whitesboro winner vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.

At Red Oak

Kinta at Red Oak, DH, 2 p.m.

At Buffalo Valley

Battiest and Boswell at Buffalo Valley, TBA.

Friday

Regular Season

Heavener at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Panama at Howe, 4 p.m.

Muskogee at Spiro, 5 p.m.

Muldrow at Wister, 4:30 p.m.

Pocola at Hartshorne, 4:30 p.m.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament

At Gore

If-Game, 1 p.m.

At Rattan

Title game, 5 p.m.; If-Game, 7 p.m.

Class B District Tournaments

At Whitesboro

Title Game, 3 p.m.; If-Game, 5 p.m.

At Red Oak

Kinta at Red Oak, TBA, if necessary.

At Buffalo Valley

Battiest and Boswell at Buffalo Valley, TBA.

Saturday

Playoffs

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

Battiest and Boswell at Buffalo Valley, TBA.