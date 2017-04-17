This Week's High School Baseball Schedule [UPDATED]
Today
Sallisaw at Poteau, rained out
Arkoma at Spiro, rained out
Eufaula at Heavener, rained out
Braggs at Leflore, rained out
Wright City at Wister, rained out
Whitesboro at Clayton, rained out
Buffalo Valley at Antlers, rained out
Keota at Gans, rained out
Tuesday
Poteau at Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.
Talihina at Panama, 4 p.m.
McCurtain at Howe, 4 p.m.
Union Christian Academy at Arkoma, 4 p.m.
Leflore and Battiest at Panola, 4 p.m. (Leflore vs. Panola, 4 p.m.; Leflore vs. Battiest, 6 p.m.)
Stigler at Pocola, 4 p.m.
Wister at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
Smithville and Achille at Fort Towson, 4:30 p.m. (Smithville vs. Fort Towson, 4:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Achille, 6 p.m.)
Wednesday
Class A District Tournament at Gore
Arkoma vs. Cave Springs, 1 p.m.; Arkoma-Cave Springs loser vs. Gore, 3 p.m.
Thursday
Regular Season
Poteau at Wister, 4:30 p.m.
Howe at Talihina, 4 p.m.
Stigler at Panama, 4 p.m.
Roland at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournament
At Gore
Arkoma vs. Cave Springs at Gore: Arkoma vs. Gore, 1 p.m.; Title Game, 3 p.m.
At Rattan
Keota vs. Quinton, 11 a.m.; Keota-Quinton loser vs. Rattan, 1 p.m.; Keota-Quinton winner vs. Rattan, 3 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
At Leflore
McCurtain at Leflore, DH, noon.
At Whitesboro
Cameron vs. Whitesboro, 3 p.m.; Cameron-Whitesboro loser vs. Smithville, 5 p.m.; Cameron-Whitesboro winner vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.
At Red Oak
Kinta at Red Oak, DH, 2 p.m.
At Buffalo Valley
Battiest and Boswell at Buffalo Valley, TBA.
Friday
Regular Season
Heavener at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.
Panama at Howe, 4 p.m.
Muskogee at Spiro, 5 p.m.
Muldrow at Wister, 4:30 p.m.
Pocola at Hartshorne, 4:30 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournament
At Gore
If-Game, 1 p.m.
At Rattan
Title game, 5 p.m.; If-Game, 7 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
At Leflore
McCurtain at Leflore, DH, noon.
At Whitesboro
Title Game, 3 p.m.; If-Game, 5 p.m.
At Red Oak
Kinta at Red Oak, TBA, if necessary.
At Buffalo Valley
Battiest and Boswell at Buffalo Valley, TBA.
Saturday
Playoffs
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
Battiest and Boswell at Buffalo Valley, TBA.
