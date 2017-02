This Week's High School Basketball Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Ada High School

Poteau girls vs. Plainview, 1:30 p.m.

Poteau boys vs. Ada, 8 p.m. (winner will qualify for next week's area tournament)

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Okmulgee

Spiro girls vs. Okmulgee, 1:30 p.m.

Heavener boys vs. Eufaula, 3 p.m.

Heavener girls vs. Eufaula, 6:30 p.m. (winner will qualify for next week's area tournament)

Spiro boys vs. Okmulgee, 8 p.m. ((winner will qualify for next week's area tournament)

Class 2A Regional Tournament

At Talihina

Pocola girls vs. Wister, 1:30 p.m.

Panama boys vs. Wister, 3 p.m.

Howe girls vs. Talihina, 6:30 p.m. (winner will qualify for next week's area tournament)

Talihina boys vs. Oktaha, 8 p.m. (winner will qualify for next week's area tournament)

Class A Area Tournaments

At Stroud

Arkoma boys vs. Frontier, 3 p.m.

At Byng

Red Oak boys vs. Roff, 8 p.m.

Class B Area Tournament

At Quinton

Whitesboro girls vs. Coleman, 1:30 p.m.

Whitesboro boys vs. Varnum, 3 p.m.

Leflore girls vs. Caney, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley boys vs. Battiest, 8 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Ada High School

Poteau-Plainview girls winner vs. Roland-Stilwell loser, 1:30 p.m.

Poteau-Ada boys loser vs. Checotah-Glenpool winner, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Beggs

Heavener-Eufaula girls loser vs. Harding Prep-Hartshorne winner, 1:30 p.m.

Spiro-Okmulgee boys loser vs. Harding Prep-Hartshorne winner, 3 p.m.

Spiro-Okmulgee girls winner vs. Prague-Beggs loser, 6:30 p.m.

Heavenere-Eufaula boys winner vs. Prague-Beggs loser, 8 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournament

At Razorback Event Center

Pocola-Wister girls winner vs. Savanna-Rattan loser, 1:30 p.m.

Panama-Wister boys winner vs. Rock Creek-Rattan loser, 3 p.m.

Howe-Talihina girls loser vs. Tishomingo-Stratford winner, 6:30 p.m.

Talihina-Oktaha boys loser vs. Savanna-Coalgate winner, 8 p.m.

Class A Area Tournaments

At Stroud

Arkoma-Frontier boys winner vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy-Glencoe winner, 3 p.m.

At Byng

Red Oak-Roff boys winner vs. Okarche-Stringtown winner, 3 p.m.

Class B Area Tournament

At Quinton

Leflore-Caney girls winner vs. Whitesboro-Coleman winner, 1:30 p.m.

Whitesboro-Varnum boys winner vs. Buffalo Valley-Battiest winner, 3 p.m.

Leflore boys vs. Kinta, 8 p.m. (winner advances to state tournament)

Saturday

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Ada High School

Consolation Championships, 1:30 and 3 p.m. (winners advance to area tournament)

Poteau-Ada boys winner vs. Roland-Stilwell winner, 8 p.m. (winners and losers advance to area tournament)

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Beggs

Consolation Championships, 1:30 and 3 p.m. (winners advance to area tournament)

Heavener-Eufaula girls winner vs. Prague-Beggs winner, 6:30 p.m. (winners and losers advance to area tournament)

Spiro-Okmulgee boys winner vs. Prague-Beggs winner, 8 p.m. (winners and losers advance to area tournament)

Class 2A Regional Tournament

At Razorback Event Center

Consolation Championships, 1:30 and 3 p.m. (winners advance to area tournament)

Howe-Talihina girls winner vs. Savanna-Rattan winner, 6:30 p.m. (winners and losers advance to area tournament)

Talihina-Oktaha boys winner vs. Rock Creek-Rattan winner, 8 p.m. (winners and losers advance to area tournament)

Class A Area Tournaments

At Stroud

Arkoma-Frontier — Oklahoma Christian Academy-Glencoe boys winner vs. Davenport-Okay loser, 8 p.m. (winner advances to state)

At Byng

Red Oak-Roff — Okarche-Stringtown boys winner vs. Regent Prep-New Lima loser, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

Class B Area Tournament

At Quinton

Leflore-Caney — Whitesboro-Coleman girls winner vs. Varnum-Sasakwa loser, 6:30 p.m. (winner advances to state)

Whitesboro-Varnum — Buffalo Valley-Battiest boys winner vs. Leflore-Kinta loser, 8 p.m. (winner advances to state)