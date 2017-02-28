This Week's High School Basketball Playoff Schedule
Thursday
Class B Boys State Tournament
At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
Leflore vs. Earlsboro, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Girls Area Tournament
At Checotah
Heavener vs. Vian, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A Area Tournament
At Wilburton High School
Talihina girls vs. Wright City, 1:30 p.m.
Wister boys vs. Caddo, 3 p.m.
Friday
Class B Boys State Tournament
At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
Leflore-Earlsboro winner vs. Leedey-Burlington winner, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A Girls Area Tournament
At Checotah
Heavener-Vian winner vs. Stigler-Prague winner, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A Area Tournament
At Wilburton High School
Talihina girls-Wright City winner vs. Caddo-Rattan winner, 1:30 p.m.
Wister boys-Caddo winner vs. Sallisaw-Central/Rock Creek winner, 3 p.m.
Howe girls vs. Tushka, 6:30 p.m. (winner to state)
Talihina boys vs. Wright City, 8 p.m. (winner to state)
Saturday
Class B Boys State Tournament
At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
State Championship, noon
Class 3A Girls Area Tournament
At Checotah
Girls Consolation Championship, 6:30 p.m. (winner to state)
Class 2A Area Tournament
At Wilburton High School
Consolation Championships, 6:30 and/or 8 p.m. (winners to state)
