This Week's High School Basketball Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class B Boys State Tournament

At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

Leflore vs. Earlsboro, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Girls Area Tournament

At Checotah

Heavener vs. Vian, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area Tournament

At Wilburton High School

Talihina girls vs. Wright City, 1:30 p.m.

Wister boys vs. Caddo, 3 p.m.

Friday

Class B Boys State Tournament

At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

Leflore-Earlsboro winner vs. Leedey-Burlington winner, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A Girls Area Tournament

At Checotah

Heavener-Vian winner vs. Stigler-Prague winner, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area Tournament

At Wilburton High School

Talihina girls-Wright City winner vs. Caddo-Rattan winner, 1:30 p.m.

Wister boys-Caddo winner vs. Sallisaw-Central/Rock Creek winner, 3 p.m.

Howe girls vs. Tushka, 6:30 p.m. (winner to state)

Talihina boys vs. Wright City, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

Saturday

Class B Boys State Tournament

At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

State Championship, noon

Class 3A Girls Area Tournament

At Checotah

Girls Consolation Championship, 6:30 p.m. (winner to state)

Class 2A Area Tournament

At Wilburton High School

Consolation Championships, 6:30 and/or 8 p.m. (winners to state)