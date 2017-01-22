This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

LCT Boys All-Tournament Team members, from left, Leflore's Aaron Lloyd [Billy Brake Hustle Award winner], Talihina's Jacob Sockey and Kariim Byrd, Leflore's Blake Crase, Wister's Kolton Lynn, Poteau's Sequoyah Sanders [Most Valuable Player], Ben Klutts and Gunnar Thompson, Spiro's Cade Blankenship and Howe's Brant Denton. Not pictured — Arkoma's Kobe Ragsdale and Whitesboro's Ethan Adams. PDN photo by David SeeleyLCT Girls All-Tournament Team, from left, Heavener's Azure Watkins and Makenzie Wilson, Howe's Jalei Oglesby [MVP], Morgan Hillebrand and Braden Dorsey, Poteau's Kylanna Hardaway, Spiro's Shakyrah Gladness, Poteau's Kenzie Newman, Talihina's Mariah Crank and Leflore's Shaelyn Green [Dennis Hemphill Hustle Award]. Not pictured — Whitesboro's Lizzie LeMay and Wister's Hunter Gibson. PDN photo by David Seeley
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Tonight
Bokoshe at Cameron, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Whitesboro at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Stilwell at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Arkoma at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wilburton at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Hartshorne at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Spiro at Roland, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Bokoshe at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Whitesboro at Battiest, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Savanna at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Warner, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Poteau at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wister at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cameron at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Valliant at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Poteau at Mena, Ark., 4 and 5:30 p.m.

