This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

TIGHT DEFENSE — Poteau's Sequoyah Sanders, center, is tightly defended by Spiro's Cade Blankenship, right, as Spiro's Braedon Howard watches during Friday night's game at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyDOUBLE-TEAMED — Poteau's Myeka Bluford, right, and Kylanna Hardaway, back, double team Spiro's Hannah Tobler, left, and Spiro assistant coach Chris Bunch watches during Friday night's game at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Tonight
Wister at Cameron, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Moyers, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Poteau at Roland, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Whitesboro at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Spiro at Sallisaw, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Haileyville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Bokoshe at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Muldrow at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Sallisaw at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Muldrow at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wright City at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cameron at Cave Springs, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Quinton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Heavener at Broken Bow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Ketchum at Howe, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

