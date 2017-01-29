This Week's High School Basketball Schedule
Tonight
Wister at Cameron, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Moyers, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Poteau at Roland, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Whitesboro at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Spiro at Sallisaw, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Haileyville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Bokoshe at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Muldrow at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Sallisaw at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Muldrow at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wright City at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cameron at Cave Springs, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Quinton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Heavener at Broken Bow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Ketchum at Howe, 2:30 and 4 p.m.
