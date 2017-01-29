This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Tonight

Wister at Cameron, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Quinton at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Moyers, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Poteau at Roland, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panama at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Whitesboro at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Talihina at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Spiro at Sallisaw, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Haileyville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Smithville at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Bokoshe at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panama at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Muldrow at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Friday

Sallisaw at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Red Oak at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Kinta at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Muldrow at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Wright City at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Cameron at Cave Springs, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panama at Quinton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Smithville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Heavener at Broken Bow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Ketchum at Howe, 2:30 and 4 p.m.