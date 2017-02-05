This Week's High School Basketball Schedule
Tonight
Leflore at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Canadian, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Muldrow at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wister at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Hartshorne at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Spiro at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Regular Season
Poteau at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Roland at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
At Arkoma
Arkoma girls vs. Keota, 6:30 p.m.
Cameron boys vs. Keota, 8 p.m.
At Red Oak
Red Oak girls vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.
Smithville boys vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.
At Leflore
Bokoshe vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Regular Season
Howe at Idabel, 2:30 and 4 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
At Arkoma
Cameron girls vs. Arkoma-Keota winner, 6:30 p.m.
Arkoma boys vs. Cameron-Keota winner, 8 p.m.
At Red Oak
Smithville girls vs. Red Oak-Crowder winner, 6:30 p.m.
Red Oak boys vs. Smithville-Crowder winner, 8 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
At Leflore
Leflore vs. Bokoshe-Pittsburg winners, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
At Kinta
Whitesboro vs. Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
At Bennington
Buffalo Valley vs. Bennington, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
