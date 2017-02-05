This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Tonight

Leflore at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

McCurtain at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Keota at Canadian, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Muldrow at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Howe at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Wister at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

McCurtain at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Hartshorne at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Spiro at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Red Oak at Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Friday

Regular Season

Poteau at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panama at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Quinton at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Roland at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Talihina at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournaments

At Arkoma

Arkoma girls vs. Keota, 6:30 p.m.

Cameron boys vs. Keota, 8 p.m.

At Red Oak

Red Oak girls vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.

Smithville boys vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.

At Leflore

Bokoshe vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Regular Season

Howe at Idabel, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournaments

At Arkoma

Cameron girls vs. Arkoma-Keota winner, 6:30 p.m.

Arkoma boys vs. Cameron-Keota winner, 8 p.m.

At Red Oak

Smithville girls vs. Red Oak-Crowder winner, 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak boys vs. Smithville-Crowder winner, 8 p.m.

Class B District Tournaments

At Leflore

Leflore vs. Bokoshe-Pittsburg winners, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

At Kinta

Whitesboro vs. Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

At Bennington

Buffalo Valley vs. Bennington, 6:30 and 8 p.m.