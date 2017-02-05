This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

HERE COMES KYRA — Poteau guard Kyra Hornbuckle, right, dribbles the ball downcourt as teammate Kenzie Newman, back center, watches during Friday night's homecoming game against Sallisaw at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David Seeley
Sunday, February 5, 2017

Tonight
Leflore at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Canadian, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Muldrow at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wister at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Hartshorne at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Spiro at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Regular Season
Poteau at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Roland at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
At Arkoma
Arkoma girls vs. Keota, 6:30 p.m.
Cameron boys vs. Keota, 8 p.m.
At Red Oak
Red Oak girls vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.
Smithville boys vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.
At Leflore
Bokoshe vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Regular Season
Howe at Idabel, 2:30 and 4 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
At Arkoma
Cameron girls vs. Arkoma-Keota winner, 6:30 p.m.
Arkoma boys vs. Cameron-Keota winner, 8 p.m.
At Red Oak
Smithville girls vs. Red Oak-Crowder winner, 6:30 p.m.
Red Oak boys vs. Smithville-Crowder winner, 8 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
At Leflore
Leflore vs. Bokoshe-Pittsburg winners, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
At Kinta
Whitesboro vs. Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
At Bennington
Buffalo Valley vs. Bennington, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Category: