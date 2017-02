This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Tonight

Poteau at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panama at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Heavener at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Talihina at Antlers, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Okemah

Keota girls vs. Strother, 1:30 p.m.

Keota boys vs. Strother, 3 p.m.

Cameron girls vs. Glencoe, 6:30 p.m.

Arkoma boys vs. Glencoe, 8 p.m.

At Atoka

Smithville girls vs. Achille, 1:30 p.m.

Smithville boys vs. Turner, 3 p.m.

Red Oak girls vs. Turner, 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak boys vs. Achille, 8 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Wapanucka

Bokoshe girls vs. Wapanucka, 1:30 p.m.

Bokoshe boys vs. Victory Life Academy, 3 p.m.

Leflore girls vs. Coleman, 6:30 p.m.

Leflore boys vs. Coleman, 8 p.m.

At Henryetta

Whitesboro boys vs. Sasakwa, 3 p.m.

Whitesboro girls vs. Sasakwa, 6:30 p.m.

At Varnum High School

Buffalo Valley girls vs. Varnum, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley boys vs. Varnum, 8 p.m.

At Moyers

McCurtain girls vs. Battiest, 1:30 p.m.

McCurtain boys vs. Caney, 3 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A District Tournament

Sallisaw at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Class 3A District Tournament

Spiro at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Howe

Wister girls vs. Oktaha, 6:30 p.m.

Howe boys vs. Oktaha, 8 p.m.

At Talihina

Panama girls vs. Talihina, 6:30 p.m.

Panama boys vs. Pocola, 8 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournament

At Okemah

Cameron-Glencoe girls loser vs. Gans-Oaks winner, 1:30 p.m.

Arkoma-Glencoe boys loser vs. Gans-Oaks winner, 3 p.m.

Keota-Strother girls winner vs. Porum-Okay loser, 6:30 p.m.

Keota-Strother boys winner vs. Porum-Okay loser, 8 p.m.

At Tupelo

Red Oak-Turner girls loser vs. Stringtown-Soper winner, 1:30 p.m.

Red Oak-Achille boys loser vs. Stringtown-Stonewall winner, 3 p.m.

Smithville-Achille girls winner vs. New Lima-Stonewall loser, 6:30 p.m.

Smithville-Turner boys winner vs. New Lima-Tupelo loser, 8 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournament

At Wapanucka

Leflore-Coleman girls loser vs. Mill Creek-Bennington winner, 1:30 p.m.

Leflore-Coleman boys loser vs. Mill Creek-Bennington winner, 3 p.m.

Bokoshe-Wapanucka girls winner vs. Varnum-Buffalo Valley loser, 6:30 p.m.

Bokoshe-Victory Life Academy winner vs. Varnum-Buffalo Valley loser, 8 p.m.

At Henryetta

Whitesboro-Sasakwa boys winner vs. Moyers-Battiest loser, 3 p.m.

McCurtain-Battiest girls winner vs. Whitesboro-Sasakwa loser, 6:30 p.m.

McCurtain-Caney boys winner vs. Kinta-Indianola loser, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Howe

Howe girls vs. Wister-Oktaha winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wister boys vs. Howe-Oktaha winner, 8 p.m.

At Talihina

Pocola girls vs. Panama-Talihina winner, 6:30 p.m.

Talihina boys vs. Panama-Pocola winner, 8 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Okemah and Tupelo

Consolation Championships, 1:30 and 3 p.m. (winners advance to area tournament)

Regional Championships, 6:30 and 8 p.m. (winners and losers advance to area tournament)

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Wapanucka and Henryetta

Consolation Championships, 1:30 and 3 p.m. (winners advance to area tournament)

Regional Championships, 6:30 and 8 p.m. (winners and losers advance to area tournament)