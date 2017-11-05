This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

UP FOR TWO — Howe's Jalei Oglesby, left, drives in for a lay-up against Wister defender Niki Goodin, center, as Oglesby's teammate, Zoe Nation, watches during Friday night's season opener at the Howe Gym. Photo by Holly Cooper
Sunday, November 5, 2017

Tonight
Clayton at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday Night
Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cameron at Clayton, canceled
Red Oak at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Wright City, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday Night
McCurtain at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday Night
Wister at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Battiest at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Kiowa, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

