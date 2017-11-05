This Week's High School Basketball Schedule
Sunday, November 5, 2017
Tonight
Clayton at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday Night
Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cameron at Clayton, canceled
Red Oak at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Wright City, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday Night
McCurtain at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday Night
Wister at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Battiest at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Kiowa, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
