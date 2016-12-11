This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Today

[Editor's Note — The weeklong tournament brackets are already on our sports page, and the three-day tournament brackets for later in the week will be on our sports page by Thursday morning. Thus, their complete schedules will not be listed in this slate of game.]

Green Valley Conference Tournament, at Keota, TBA.

Whitesboro at First Bank Classic, at McAlester, TBA.

Tuesday

Talihina at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Leflore at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Eagletown at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Choctaw Nation Invitation Tournament, at Talihina, TBA.

Poteau, Spiro and Red Oak at Wilburton Tournament, TBA.

Friday

Broken Bow at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Choctaw Nation Invitation Tournament, at Talihina, TBA.

Poteau, Spiro and Red Oak at Wilburton Tournament, TBA.

Saturday

Choctaw Nation Invitation Tournament, at Talihina, TBA.

Poteau, Spiro and Red Oak at Wilburton Tournament, TBA.

