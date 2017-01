This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Tonight

Arkoma at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Howe at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panama at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Cave Springs at Cameron, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Keota at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Smithville at Fort Towson, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

McCurtain at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Cameron at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Haworth at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Moyers Tournament, TBA.

Friday

Bokoshe at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Talihina at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Howe at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

McCurtain at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Crowder at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Haworth at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Moyers Tournament, TBA.

Saturday

Buffalo Valley at Moyers Tournament, TBA.

Smithville vs. Wright City, at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, noon and 1:30 p.m.