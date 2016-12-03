This Week's High School Basketball Schedule [UPDATED]
Editor's note — The brackets for this week's tournaments are on our sports page, so they will not be included in this list.
Tuesday
Roland at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Spiro at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Antlers at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Muldrow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Mena, Ark., at Poteau, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Stigler at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe vs. Fort Smith [Ark.] Southside, at Tournament of Champions at Southside High School, 5:30 p.m.
Keota at Farmers State Bank Hardwood Tournament in Quinton: girls vs. Caddo, 10 a.m.; boys vs. Silo, 11:30 a.m.
Friday
Heavener at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Gore at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Sallisaw at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe at Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Southside High School, TBA.
Keota at Farmers State Bank Hardwood Tournament in Quinton, TBA.
Saturday
Howe at Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Southside High School, TBA.
Talihina at Vian, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Farmers State Bank Hardwood Tournament in Quinton, TBA.
