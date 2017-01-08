This Week's High School Basketball Schedule [UPDATED]

Today

Howe at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panama at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Red Oak at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Smithville at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Kingston New Years Classic

Boys Third-Place Game

Talihina vs. Latta, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Consolation Finals

Talihina vs. Rock Creek, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Poteau at Sallisaw, 630 and 8 p.m.

Arkoma at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panama at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Kinta at Cameron, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Wilburton at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Wapanucka at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Spiro at Muldrow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pittsburg at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Battiest at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Keota at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Arkoma at Gans, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe at Cave Springs, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore at Battiest, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Sallisaw-Central, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Friday

Poteau at Muldrow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Arkoma at Cameron, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Stigler at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Stilwell at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Wister at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Hartshorne at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Wilburton at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Whitesboro at Moyers, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Preston at Red Oak, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Smithville at Eagletown, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Arkansas River Shootout at Webbers Falls

Boys Championship

Leflore vs. Webbers Falls, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Consolation Finals

Leflore vs. Watts, 1 p.m.