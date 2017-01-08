This Week's High School Basketball Schedule [UPDATED]
Today
Howe at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kingston New Years Classic
Boys Third-Place Game
Talihina vs. Latta, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Consolation Finals
Talihina vs. Rock Creek, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Poteau at Sallisaw, 630 and 8 p.m.
Arkoma at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Cameron, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wilburton at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wapanucka at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Spiro at Muldrow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pittsburg at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Battiest at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Arkoma at Gans, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Cave Springs, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore at Battiest, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Sallisaw-Central, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Poteau at Muldrow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Arkoma at Cameron, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Stigler at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Stilwell at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wister at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Hartshorne at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wilburton at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Whitesboro at Moyers, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Preston at Red Oak, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Eagletown, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Arkansas River Shootout at Webbers Falls
Boys Championship
Leflore vs. Webbers Falls, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Consolation Finals
Leflore vs. Watts, 1 p.m.
