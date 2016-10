This Week's High School Fall Baseball Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class A State Tournament

At Mustang High School

Binger-Oney vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton, 11 a.m.; Wister vs. Byng, 1:30 p.m.; Oktaha vs. Silo, 4 p.m.; Tushka vs. Stonewall, 7 p.m.

Class B State Tournament

At Yukon High School

Red Oak vs. Cimarron, 11 a.m.; Moss vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 1:30 p.m.; Leflore vs. Leedey, 4 p.m.; Tupelo vs. New Lima, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class A State Tournament

At Mustang High School

Wister-Byng winner Binger/Oney-Fort Cobb/Broxton winner, 11:30 p.m.; Tushka-Stonewall winner vs. Oktaha-Silo winner, 3:30 p.m.

Class B State Tournament

At Yukon High School

Leflore-Leedey winner vs. Moss-Lookeba/Sickles winner, 1:30 p.m.; Red Oak-Cimarron winner vs. Tupelo-New Lima winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Class A State Tournament

At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC

State championship, 2:30 p.m.

Class B State Tournament

At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC

State championship, 12:05 p.m.