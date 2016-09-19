This Week's High School Fall Baseball Schedule

Today

Leflore at Howe, 4 p.m.

Clayton at Whitesboro, 4 p.m.

Cameron at Smithville, 4 p.m.

Wister vs. Oktaha, 5 p.m., at Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament title game in Wilburton

Red Oak at Kiowa, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Panola, DH, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Whitesboro at Leflore, 5 p.m.

Wister at Wright City, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

Stuart vs. Crowder, 2 p.m.; Stuart-Crowder loser vs. Wister, 4 p.m.; Stuart-Crowder winner vs. Wister, 6 p.m.

At Oktaha

Cameron vs. Howe, noon; Cameron-Howe loser vs. Oktaha, 2 p.m.; Cameron-Howe winner vs. Oktaha, 4 p.m.

Class B

At Leflore's John Ward Field

Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain, 1 p.m.; Buffalo Valley-McCurtain loser vs. Leflore, 3 p.m.; Buffalo Valley-McCurtain winner vs. Leflore, 5 p.m.

At Whitesboro

Smithville vs. Battiest, 1 p.m.; Smithville-Battiest loser vs. Whitesboro, 3 p.m.; Smithville-Battiest winner vs. Whitesboro, 5 p.m.

At Red Oak

Panola vs. Indianola, 3:30 p.m.; Panola-Indianola loser vs. Red Oak, 5 p.m.; Panola-Indianola winner vs. Red Oak, 6:30 p.m., if-game, 8 p.m.

Friday

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

Title game, 3 p.m.; if-game, 5 p.m. (if all three teams lose on Thursday, the first game will be Stuart vs. Crowder, with the winner meeting Wister).

At Oktaha

Title game, 1 p.m.; if-game, 3 p.m. (if all three teams lose on Thursday, the first game will be Cameron vs. Howe, with the winner meeting Oktaha).

Class B

At Leflore's John Ward Field

Title game, 1 p.m.; if-game, 3 p.m. (if all three teams lose on Thursday, the first game will be Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain, with the winner meeting Leflore).

At Whitesboro

Title game, 4 p.m.; if-game, 6 p.m. (if all three teams lose on Thursday, the first game will be Smithville vs. Battiest,, with the winner meeting Whitesboro).

At Red Oak

If game, 5 p.m.