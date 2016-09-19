This Week's High School Fall Baseball Schedule
Today
Leflore at Howe, 4 p.m.
Clayton at Whitesboro, 4 p.m.
Cameron at Smithville, 4 p.m.
Wister vs. Oktaha, 5 p.m., at Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament title game in Wilburton
Red Oak at Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Panola, DH, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Whitesboro at Leflore, 5 p.m.
Wister at Wright City, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
Stuart vs. Crowder, 2 p.m.; Stuart-Crowder loser vs. Wister, 4 p.m.; Stuart-Crowder winner vs. Wister, 6 p.m.
At Oktaha
Cameron vs. Howe, noon; Cameron-Howe loser vs. Oktaha, 2 p.m.; Cameron-Howe winner vs. Oktaha, 4 p.m.
Class B
At Leflore's John Ward Field
Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain, 1 p.m.; Buffalo Valley-McCurtain loser vs. Leflore, 3 p.m.; Buffalo Valley-McCurtain winner vs. Leflore, 5 p.m.
At Whitesboro
Smithville vs. Battiest, 1 p.m.; Smithville-Battiest loser vs. Whitesboro, 3 p.m.; Smithville-Battiest winner vs. Whitesboro, 5 p.m.
At Red Oak
Panola vs. Indianola, 3:30 p.m.; Panola-Indianola loser vs. Red Oak, 5 p.m.; Panola-Indianola winner vs. Red Oak, 6:30 p.m., if-game, 8 p.m.
Friday
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
Title game, 3 p.m.; if-game, 5 p.m. (if all three teams lose on Thursday, the first game will be Stuart vs. Crowder, with the winner meeting Wister).
At Oktaha
Title game, 1 p.m.; if-game, 3 p.m. (if all three teams lose on Thursday, the first game will be Cameron vs. Howe, with the winner meeting Oktaha).
Class B
At Leflore's John Ward Field
Title game, 1 p.m.; if-game, 3 p.m. (if all three teams lose on Thursday, the first game will be Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain, with the winner meeting Leflore).
At Whitesboro
Title game, 4 p.m.; if-game, 6 p.m. (if all three teams lose on Thursday, the first game will be Smithville vs. Battiest,, with the winner meeting Whitesboro).
At Red Oak
If game, 5 p.m.
