This Week's High School Softball Playoff Schedule

Wednesday

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Tecumseh

Poteau vs. Tecumseh, noon; Oologah vs. Wagoner, 2 p.m.; Poteau-Tecumseh loser vs. Oologah-Wagoner loser, 4 p.m.; Poteau-Tecumseh winner vs. Oologah-Wagoner winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Tecumseh

Thursday 4 p.m. winnner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class 3A State Tournament on Field No. 2 at Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Heavener vs. Chandler, 11 a.m.; Davis vs. Washington, 1:30 p.m.; Wilburton vs. Perkins-Tryon, 4 p.m.; Verdigris vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A State Tournament on Field No. 1 at Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Wister vs. Silo, 11 a.m.; Drumright vs. Latta, 1:30 p.m.; Dale vs. Hobart, 4 p.m.; Oktaha vs. Savanna, 6:30 p.m.

Class B State Tournament on Field No. 3 at Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Asher vs. Maud, 11 a.m.; Shattuck vs. Bowlegs, 1:30 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Arnett, 4 p.m.; Varnum vs. Turner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A State Tournament on Field No. 2 at Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Heavener-Chandler winner vs. Davis-Washington winner, 11 a.m.; Verdigris-Sequoyah/Tahlequah winner vs. Wilburton-Perkins/Tryon winner, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A State Tournament on Field No. 1 at Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Dale-Hobart winner vs. Oktaha-Savanna winner, 11 a.m.; Wister-Silo winner vs. Drumright-Latta winner, 1:30 p.m.

Class B State Tournament on Field No. 3 at Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Red Oak-Arnett winner vs. Asher-Maud winner 11 a.m.; Shattuck-Bowlegs winner vs. Varnum-Turner winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 3A State Tournament on Field No. 1 at Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

State championship, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A State Tournament on Field No. 1 at Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

State championship, 6:30 p.m.

Class B State Tournament on Field No. 1 at Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

State championship, 4 p.m.