This Week's High School Softball Schedule

Today

Poteau at Muldrow, 4:30 p.m.

Howe and Warner at Panama, 4 p.m. (Warner vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Howe vs. Warner, 5:30 p.m.; Howe vs. Panama, 7 p.m.)

Pocola and Whitesboro at Cameron, 4 p.m. (Pocola vs. Cameron, 4 p.m.; Pocola vs. Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Cameron, 7 p.m.)

Keota at Arkoma, 5:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Leflore, 5 p.m.

Talihina and Sallisaw-Central at Heavener, 4 p.m. (Talihina vs. Heavener, 4 p.m.; Talihina vs. Sallisaw-Central, 5:15 p.m.; Sallisaw-Central vs. Heavener, 6:30 p.m.)

Spiro at Vian, 4:30 p.m.

Wister at Savanna, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Panola, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Regular Season

Heavener at Poteau, 4 p.m.

Red Oak and Vian at Panama, 4 p.m. (Vian vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Vian, 5:30 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Panama, 7 p.m.)

Stuart at Leflore, 4 p.m.

Whitesboro at Kinta, 4 p.m.

Class 3A District Tournament

Stigler at Spiro, DH, 5 p.m.

Class A District Tournament

At Gore

Gore vs. Cave Springs, 9:30 a.m.; Gore-Cave Springs loser vs. Arkoma, 10:45 a.m.; Gore-Cave Springs winner vs. Arkoma, noon; title game, 1:15 p.m.; if-game, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 3A District Tournament

Stigler at Spiro, TBA (if necessary).

Class 2A District Tournaments

Howe at Pocola, DH, 1 p.m.

Fort Towson at Wister, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. (last game if necessary)

Class A District Tournament

At Porum

Porum vs. Gans, 11 a.m.; Porum-Gans loser vs. Keota, 12:30 p.m.; Porum-Gans winner vs. Keota, 2 p.m.; title game, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Regular Season

Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament, in Tahlequah, TBA.

Class 3A District Tournament

Idabel at Heavener, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. (last game if necessary).

Class 2A District Tournaments

Howe at Pocola, TBA (if necessary).

Haworth at Panama, DH, 4 p.m.

Talihina at Warner, 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. (last game if necessary)

Class B District Tournaments

At Smithville

Cameron vs. Whitesboro, 11:30 a.m.; Cameron-Whitesboro loser vs. Smithville, 1 p.m.; Cameron-Whitesboro winner vs. Smithville, 2:30 p.m.; title game, 4 p.m.; if-game, 5:30 p.m.

At Buffalo Valley

Leflore vs. Buffalo Valley, noon; Leflore-Buffalo Valley loser vs. Battiest, 2 p.m.; Leflore-Buffalo Valley winner vs. Battiest, 4 p.m.

At Red Oak

Panola at Red Oak, 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. (last game if necessary)

Friday

Regular Season

Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament, in Tahlequah, TBA.

Class A District Tournament

At Porum

If game, noon (if all three teams go 1-1 Thursday, Porum and Gans will play at noon, with the winner meeting Keota at 1:30 for the district title).

Class B District Tournament at Buffalo Valley

Title game, noon; if-game, 2 p.m. (if all three teams went 1-1 Thursday, first game is Leflore vs. Buffalo Valley, with the winner meeting Battiest).

Saturday

Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament, in Tahlequah, TBA.