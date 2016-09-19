This Week's High School Softball Schedule
Today
Poteau at Muldrow, 4:30 p.m.
Howe and Warner at Panama, 4 p.m. (Warner vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Howe vs. Warner, 5:30 p.m.; Howe vs. Panama, 7 p.m.)
Pocola and Whitesboro at Cameron, 4 p.m. (Pocola vs. Cameron, 4 p.m.; Pocola vs. Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Cameron, 7 p.m.)
Keota at Arkoma, 5:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Leflore, 5 p.m.
Talihina and Sallisaw-Central at Heavener, 4 p.m. (Talihina vs. Heavener, 4 p.m.; Talihina vs. Sallisaw-Central, 5:15 p.m.; Sallisaw-Central vs. Heavener, 6:30 p.m.)
Spiro at Vian, 4:30 p.m.
Wister at Savanna, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Panola, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Regular Season
Heavener at Poteau, 4 p.m.
Red Oak and Vian at Panama, 4 p.m. (Vian vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Vian, 5:30 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Panama, 7 p.m.)
Stuart at Leflore, 4 p.m.
Whitesboro at Kinta, 4 p.m.
Class 3A District Tournament
Stigler at Spiro, DH, 5 p.m.
Class A District Tournament
At Gore
Gore vs. Cave Springs, 9:30 a.m.; Gore-Cave Springs loser vs. Arkoma, 10:45 a.m.; Gore-Cave Springs winner vs. Arkoma, noon; title game, 1:15 p.m.; if-game, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 3A District Tournament
Stigler at Spiro, TBA (if necessary).
Class 2A District Tournaments
Howe at Pocola, DH, 1 p.m.
Fort Towson at Wister, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. (last game if necessary)
Class A District Tournament
At Porum
Porum vs. Gans, 11 a.m.; Porum-Gans loser vs. Keota, 12:30 p.m.; Porum-Gans winner vs. Keota, 2 p.m.; title game, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Regular Season
Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament, in Tahlequah, TBA.
Class 3A District Tournament
Idabel at Heavener, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. (last game if necessary).
Class 2A District Tournaments
Howe at Pocola, TBA (if necessary).
Haworth at Panama, DH, 4 p.m.
Talihina at Warner, 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. (last game if necessary)
Class B District Tournaments
At Smithville
Cameron vs. Whitesboro, 11:30 a.m.; Cameron-Whitesboro loser vs. Smithville, 1 p.m.; Cameron-Whitesboro winner vs. Smithville, 2:30 p.m.; title game, 4 p.m.; if-game, 5:30 p.m.
At Buffalo Valley
Leflore vs. Buffalo Valley, noon; Leflore-Buffalo Valley loser vs. Battiest, 2 p.m.; Leflore-Buffalo Valley winner vs. Battiest, 4 p.m.
At Red Oak
Panola at Red Oak, 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. (last game if necessary)
Friday
Regular Season
Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament, in Tahlequah, TBA.
Class A District Tournament
At Porum
If game, noon (if all three teams go 1-1 Thursday, Porum and Gans will play at noon, with the winner meeting Keota at 1:30 for the district title).
Class B District Tournament at Buffalo Valley
Title game, noon; if-game, 2 p.m. (if all three teams went 1-1 Thursday, first game is Leflore vs. Buffalo Valley, with the winner meeting Battiest).
Saturday
Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament, in Tahlequah, TBA.
Category: