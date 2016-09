This Week's High School Softball Schedule

Today

Red Oak at Poteau, 5 p.m.

Heavener at Panama, 4 p.m.

Spiro at Wister, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Panama at Poteau, 4 p.m.

Sequoyah-Tahlequah at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Morris

Antlers vs. Morris, noon; Heavener vs. Spiro 2 p.m.; Antlers-Morris loser vs. Heavener-Spiro loser, 4 p.m.; Antlers-Morris winner vs. Heavener-Spiro winner, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Wister

Fairland vs. Wister, noon; Panama vs. Sallisaw-Central, 2 p.m.; Fairland-Wister loser vs. Panama/Sallisaw-Central loser, 4 p.m.; Fairland-Wister winner vs. Panama/Sallisaw-Central winner, 6 p.m.

At Silo

Tishomingo vs. Silo, noon; Howe vs. Frederick, 2 p.m.; Tishomingo-Silo loser vs. Howe-Frederick loser, 4 p.m.; Tishomingo-Silo winner vs. Howe-Frederick winner, 6 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka

Arkoma vs. Tushka, noon; Keota vs. Depew, 2 p.m.; Arkoma-Tushka loser vs. Keota-Depew loser, 4 p.m.; Arkoma-Tushka winner vs. Keota-Depew winner, 6 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournament at Red Oak

Battiest vs. Red Oak, noon; Smithville vs. Webbers Falls, 2 p.m.; Battiest-Red Oak loser vs. Smithville-Webbers Falls loser, 4 p.m.; Battiest-Red Oak winner vs. Smithville-Webbers Falls winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Morris

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Wister

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

At Silo

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournament at Red Oak

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.