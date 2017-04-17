This Week's High School Softball Schedule [FURTHER NEWLY UPDATED]
Today
Poteau at Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.
Cameron and Stigler at Pocola, rained out
Howe at Heavener, rained out
Keota and Kinta at Bokoshe, rained out
Stringtown and Buffalo Valley at Whitesboro, rained out
Sallisaw-Central at Wister, rained out
Leflore at Clayton, rained out
Oktaha at Red Oak, rained out
Tuesday
Regular Season
Howe at Poteau, canceled due to wet fields
Howe at Heavener, 3 p.m.
Talihina at Pocola, 5:30 p.m.
Smithville and Clayton at Whitesboro, 4 p.m. (Clayton vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Smithville vs. Clayton, 5:15 p.m.; Smithville vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m.)
Arkoma at Keota, canceled due to wet fields.
Cameron at Red Oak, 5 p.m.
Bokoshe and Panola at McCurtain, 4 p.m. (Bokoshe vs. McCurtain, 4 p.m.; Bokoshe vs. Panola, 5:15 p.m.)
Heavener at Oktaha, canceled due to wet fields
Playoffs
Class 4A District Tournament at Wister
Panama vs. Vian, 2:30 p.m. Panama-Vian loser vs. Wister, 3:45 p.m.; Panama-Vian winner vs. Wister, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 6:15 p.m.; If-Game, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A District Tournament at Fort Towson
Keota vs. Gans, 2 p.m.; Keota-Gans loser vs. Fort Towson, 3:15 p.m.; Keota-Gans winner vs. Fort Towson, 4:30 p.m.; Title Game, 5:45 p.m.; If-Game, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 4A District Tournament at Howe
Pocola vs. Howe, 1:30, 2:45 and/or 4 p.m. [last game, if necessary]
Thursday
Regular Season
Poteau at Tahlequah, DH, 4 p.m.
Playoffs
Class 5A District Tournament at Heavener
Roland vs. Stigler, 1 p.m.; Roland-Stigler loser vs. Heavener, 2:30 p.m.; Roland-Stigler winner vs. Heavener, 4 p.m.; Title Game, 5:30 p.m.; If-Game, 7 p.m. [may be moved to Wednesday due to threatening weather]
Class A District Tournaments
At Battiest
Panola vs. Battiest, 11 a.m.; Leflore vs. Whitesboro, 12:30 p.m.; Panola-Battiest loser vs. Leflore-Whitesboro loser, 2 p.m.; Panola-Battiest winner vs. Leflore-Whitesboro winner, 3:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 6:30 p.m.; If-Game, 8 p.m.
At Buffalo Valley
Bokoshe vs. Graham [Weleetka], 11 a.m.; Midway vs. Buffalo Valley, 12:15 p.m.; Bokoshe-Graham [Weleetka] loser vs. Midway-Buffalo Valley loser, 1:30 p.m.; Bokoshe-Graham [Weleetka] winner vs. Midway-Buffalo Valley winner, 2:45 p.m.; 1:30 p.m. winner vs. 2:45 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.; Title Game, 5:15 p.m.; If-Game, 6:30 p.m.
At Red Oak
Braggs vs. Red Oak, 11 a.m.; McCurtain vs. Webbers Falls, 12:30 p.m.; Braggs-Red Oak loser vs. McCurtain-Webbers Falls loser, 2 p.m.; Braggs-Red Oak winner vs. McCurtain-Webbers Falls winner, 3:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 6:30 p.m.; If-Game, 8 p.m.
Friday
Regular Season
Fort Gibson at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.
Heavener at Sapulpa, 4:30 p.m.
Playoffs
Class 4A District Tournament at Antlers
Talihina vs. Antlers, 11 a.m.; Talihina-Antlers loser vs. Calera, 12:20 p.m.; Talihina-Antlers winner vs. Calera, 1:40 p.m.; Title Game, 3 p.m.; If-Game, 4:20 p.m.
Class 2A District Tournament at Smithville
Cameron vs. Clayton, 10 a.m.; Arkoma vs. Smithville, 11:15 a.m.; Cameron-Clayton loser vs. Arkoma-Smithville loser, 12:30 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Smithville, 11:15 a.m.; Cameron-Clayton winner vs. Arkoma-Smithville winner, 1:45 p.m.; 11:15 a.m. winner vs. 1:45 p.m. loser, 3 p.m.; Title Game, 4:15 p.m.; If-Game, 5:30 p.m.
