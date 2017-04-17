This Week's High School Softball Schedule [NEWLY UPDATED]

Today

Poteau at Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.

Cameron and Stigler at Pocola, rained out

Howe at Heavener, rained out

Keota and Kinta at Bokoshe, rained out

Stringtown and Buffalo Valley at Whitesboro, rained out

Sallisaw-Central at Wister, rained out

Leflore at Clayton, rained out

Oktaha at Red Oak, rained out

Tuesday

Regular Season

Howe at Poteau, canceled due to wet fields

Howe at Heavener, 3 p.m.

Talihina at Pocola, 5:30 p.m.

Smithville and Clayton at Whitesboro, 4 p.m. (Clayton vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Smithville vs. Clayton, 5:15 p.m.; Smithville vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m.)

Arkoma at Keota, canceled due to wet fields.

Cameron at Red Oak, 5 p.m.

Bokoshe and Panola at McCurtain, 4 p.m. (Bokoshe vs. McCurtain, 4 p.m.; Bokoshe vs. Panola, 5:15 p.m.)

Heavener at Oktaha, canceled due to wet fields

Playoffs

Class 4A District Tournament at Wister

Panama vs. Vian, 2:30 p.m. Panama-Vian loser vs. Wister, 3:45 p.m.; Panama-Vian winner vs. Wister, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 6:15 p.m.; If-Game, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A District Tournament at Fort Towson

Keota vs. Gans, 2 p.m.; Keota-Gans loser vs. Fort Towson, 3:15 p.m.; Keota-Gans winner vs. Fort Towson, 4:30 p.m.; Title Game, 5:45 p.m.; If-Game, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 4A District Tournament at Howe

Pocola vs. Howe, 4:30, 5:45 and/or 7 p.m. [last game, if necessary]

Thursday

Regular Season

Poteau at Tahlequah, DH, 4 p.m.

Playoffs

Class 5A District Tournament at Heavener

Roland vs. Stigler, 1 p.m.; Roland-Stigler loser vs. Heavener, 2:30 p.m.; Roland-Stigler winner vs. Heavener, 4 p.m.; Title Game, 5:30 p.m.; If-Game, 7 p.m. [may be moved to Wednesday due to threatening weather]

Class A District Tournaments

At Battiest

Panola vs. Battiest, 11 a.m.; Leflore vs. Whitesboro, 12:30 p.m.; Panola-Battiest loser vs. Leflore-Whitesboro loser, 2 p.m.; Panola-Battiest winner vs. Leflore-Whitesboro winner, 3:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 6:30 p.m.; If-Game, 8 p.m.

At Buffalo Valley

Bokoshe vs. Graham [Weleetka], 11 a.m.; Midway vs. Buffalo Valley, 12:15 p.m.; Bokoshe-Graham [Weleetka] loser vs. Midway-Buffalo Valley loser, 1:30 p.m.; Bokoshe-Graham [Weleetka] winner vs. Midway-Buffalo Valley winner, 2:45 p.m.; 1:30 p.m. winner vs. 2:45 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.; Title Game, 5:15 p.m.; If-Game, 6:30 p.m.

At Red Oak

Braggs vs. Red Oak, 11 a.m.; McCurtain vs. Webbers Falls, 12:30 p.m.; Braggs-Red Oak loser vs. McCurtain-Webbers Falls loser, 2 p.m.; Braggs-Red Oak winner vs. McCurtain-Webbers Falls winner, 3:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 6:30 p.m.; If-Game, 8 p.m.

Friday

Regular Season

Fort Gibson at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Heavener at Sapulpa, 4:30 p.m.

Playoffs

Class 4A District Tournament at Antlers

Talihina vs. Antlers, 11 a.m.; Talihina-Antlers loser vs. Calera, 12:20 p.m.; Talihina-Antlers winner vs. Calera, 1:40 p.m.; Title Game, 3 p.m.; If-Game, 4:20 p.m.

Class 2A District Tournament at Smithville

Cameron vs. Clayton, 10 a.m.; Arkoma vs. Smithville, 11:15 a.m.; Cameron-Clayton loser vs. Arkoma-Smithville loser, 12:30 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Smithville, 11:15 a.m.; Cameron-Clayton winner vs. Arkoma-Smithville winner, 1:45 p.m.; 11:15 a.m. winner vs. 1:45 p.m. loser, 3 p.m.; Title Game, 4:15 p.m.; If-Game, 5:30 p.m.