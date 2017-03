This Week's High School Softball Schedule [UPDATED]

Today

Cameron and Smithville at Heavener, 4 p.m. (Cameron vs. Heavener, 4 p.m.; Cameron vs. Smithville, 5:15 p.m.; Smithville vs. Heavener, 6:30 p.m.)

Panola at Whitesboro, 4 p.m.

Wister at Hartshorne, 5:30 p.m.

Porum at Keota, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Panama at Cameron, 5 p.m.

Gans and Panola at Bokoshe, 3:30 p.m. (Gans vs. Bokoshe, 3:30 p.m.; Gans vs. Panola, 4:45 p.m.; Panola vs. Bokoshe, 6 p.m.)

Vian at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.

McCurtain at Pocola, 5:30 p.m.

Arkoma at Keota, 4 p.m.

Wister at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Stringtown, 4 p.m.

Battiest at Smithville, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Roland at Poteau, canceled due to the Lady Rangers in the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament

Heavener at Wister, 5 p.m.

Red Oak at Cameron, 5 p.m.

Keota at Pocola, 5:30 p.m.

Arkoma at Gans, 4 p.m.

Leflore at Antlers Festival, TBA.

Panama at Vian, 4 p.m.

Smithville and Hugo at Idabel, 4:30 p.m. (Smithville vs. Idabel, 4:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Hugo, 5:30 p.m.)

Friday

Poteau at Red Oak, 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Heavener, DH, 4 p.m.

Cameron at Wister, 5 p.m.

Leflore at Antlers Festival, TBA.

Haworth at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.