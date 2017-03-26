This Week's High School Softball Schedule [UPDATED]
Today
Poteau at Tahlequah, rained out
Whitesboro and Wister at Leflore, 4 p.m.
Cameron at Roland, 4 p.m.
Heavener at Hartshorne, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Talihina, rained out
Arkoma and Quinton at Porum, 5 p.m. (Arkoma vs. Porum, 5 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Quinton, 6:15 p.m.)
Bokoshe at Panola, rained out
Howe at Smithville, 4 p.m.
Panama at Red Oak, rained out
Wister at Warner, rained out
Wilburton at Keota, rained out
Tuesday
Sallisaw and Tahlequah at Poteau, 4:30 p.m. (Sallisaw vs. Poteau, 4:30 p.m.; Sallisaw vs. Tahlequah, 5:45 p.m.; Tahlequah vs. Poteau, 7 p.m.)
Arkoma at Whitesboro, DH, 4 p.m.
Heavener at Pocola, 5:30 p.m.
Howe and Wilburton at Panama, 4 p.m. (Howe vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Howe vs. Wilburton, 5 p.m.; WIlburton vs. Panama, 6 p.m.)
Keota at Wister, 4:30 p.m.
Porum at Bokoshe, 4:30 p.m.
Cameron at Gore, 5 p.m.
Leflore at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.
Talihina at Antlers, 5 p.m.
Tushka at Red Oak, 5 p.m.
Smithville and Haworth at Wright City, 4:30 p.m. (Smithville vs. Wright CIty, 4:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Haworth, 5:45 p.m.)
Thursday
Howe Lady Lions Classic [Bracket will appear later this week on our sports page of our website].
McCurtain at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.
Friday
Howe Lady Lions Classic, TBA.
Wister at Durant/Caddo Festival, TBA.
Saturday
Howe Lady Lions Classic, TBA.
