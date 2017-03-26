This Week's High School Softball Schedule [UPDATED]

Today

Poteau at Tahlequah, rained out

Whitesboro and Wister at Leflore, 4 p.m.

Cameron at Roland, 4 p.m.

Heavener at Hartshorne, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Talihina, rained out

Arkoma and Quinton at Porum, 5 p.m. (Arkoma vs. Porum, 5 p.m.; Arkoma vs. Quinton, 6:15 p.m.)

Bokoshe at Panola, rained out

Howe at Smithville, 4 p.m.

Panama at Red Oak, rained out

Wister at Warner, rained out

Wilburton at Keota, rained out

Tuesday

Sallisaw and Tahlequah at Poteau, 4:30 p.m. (Sallisaw vs. Poteau, 4:30 p.m.; Sallisaw vs. Tahlequah, 5:45 p.m.; Tahlequah vs. Poteau, 7 p.m.)

Arkoma at Whitesboro, DH, 4 p.m.

Heavener at Pocola, 5:30 p.m.

Howe and Wilburton at Panama, 4 p.m. (Howe vs. Panama, 4 p.m.; Howe vs. Wilburton, 5 p.m.; WIlburton vs. Panama, 6 p.m.)

Keota at Wister, 4:30 p.m.

Porum at Bokoshe, 4:30 p.m.

Cameron at Gore, 5 p.m.

Leflore at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.

Talihina at Antlers, 5 p.m.

Tushka at Red Oak, 5 p.m.

Smithville and Haworth at Wright City, 4:30 p.m. (Smithville vs. Wright CIty, 4:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Haworth, 5:45 p.m.)

Thursday

Howe Lady Lions Classic [Bracket will appear later this week on our sports page of our website].

McCurtain at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.

Friday

Howe Lady Lions Classic, TBA.

Wister at Durant/Caddo Festival, TBA.

Saturday

Howe Lady Lions Classic, TBA.