Whitesboro basketball teams return from Thanksgiving break Monday with home games against Panola

The Whitesboro High School basketball teams will return to action off Thanksgiving break Monday night with home games against Panola at Steve Linker Gymnasium. The girls’ game will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ contest at 8 p.m.

In Saturday's physical and e-editions, the story said the games were road games in Panola and not home games as they actually are. The Poteau Daily News regrets the error.