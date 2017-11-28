Whitfield concludes best season for Tulsa in loss to Temple
By:
Mike Moguin
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
In his first year as a starter, Spiro native McKinley Whitfield had his best season as an individual. McKinley began his junior campaign starting at linebacker but was moved back to the secondary before the fourth game as other defensive backs were hit with injuries. He was third in team tackles with 11 against Temple, which beat Tulsa 43-22 Saturday afternoon on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
