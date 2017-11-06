Whitfield has good night, but Tulsa falls Friday night to No. 22 Memphis

Tulsa’s disappointing season continued Friday night on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium as the Golden Hurricane fell in a 41-14 defeat at the hands of No. 22 Memphis before an audience of 17,383 and a national television audience.

On the plus side against Memphis, Spiro junior McKinley Whitfield was leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles by halftime with five tackles. Eventually, he finished second with eight and a pass break-up.