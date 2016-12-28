Wilburton teen injured in Christmas Day accident

A Christmas Day wreck sent a Wilburton teenager to the hospital after he ran off a curve and struck a tree.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the accident happened around 5:40 p.m. Christmas Day on State Highway 2 a little over two miles south of Wilburton in Latimer county.

Eighteen-year-old Joshua Johnson of Wilburton was taken by Tulsa Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was listed in stable condition with internal injuries.

According to OHP, Johnson was headed northbound in a 2000 Chevy pickup when he lost control on a curve and ran off the road. The vehicle overturned one half time before striking a tree. Johnson was pinned for nearly 20 minutes before being freed by Wilburton firefighters.

The OHP report said it was raining at the time of the accident. Johnson did have his seat belt on.

Trooper Ryan Williams of the LeFlore County detachment of Troop D investigated the wreck and listed the cause as unsafe speed.