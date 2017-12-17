Wilburton Tournament Friday-Saturday Scores
Friday Scores
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Poteau 52, Stigler 32
Hartshorne 52, Wilburton 36
Consolation Semifinals
Red Oak 47, Poteau JV 30
Eufaula 64, Wilburton JV 36
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Hartshorne 43, Red Oak 32
Wilburton 39, Eufaula 26
Consolation Semifinals
Poteau 82, Wilburton JV 44
Stigler 58, Poteau JV 42
Saturday Scores
Girls
Championship
Hartshorne 68, Poteau 52
3rd-Place Game
Wilburton 48, Stigler 39
Consolation Championship
Eufaula 39, Red Oak 33
Boys
Championship
Hartshorne 45, Wilburton 44
3rd-Place Game
Red Oak 50, Eufaula 36
Consolation Championship
Poteau 60, Stigler 54
• • •
All-Tournament Teams
Girls
Most Valuable Player — Alex Miller, Hartshorne
Hartshorne — Holli Lindley, Jaycee Kitchell.
Poteau — Kenzie Newman, Kylanna Hardaway.
Wilburton — Sydnee Vanderburg.
Eufaula — Macayla Needham.
Boys
Most Valuable Player — Easton James, Hartshorne.
Hartshorne — Andres Lujano, Ethan Edwards.
Wilburton — Kyle McAlester, Levi Knight.
Red Oak — Brett Deatherage.
Poteau — Ryan Ward.
