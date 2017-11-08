Wister baseball player signs with East Central University
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
After all the years of seeing several of his baseball players sign college letters of intent, veteran Wister Wildcats baseball coach John McAlester saw a first Wednesday afternoon — one of his players sign with his college alma mater. Wister senior baseball player Bryar Ward signed a letter of intent with Ada’s East Central University in a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Wister Gym.
Category: