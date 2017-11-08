Wister baseball player signs with East Central University

GOING FROM A WILDCAT TO A TIGER — Wister baseball player Bryar Ward, center, signs a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon with East Central University in Ada during a signing ceremony inside the Wister Gym. Sharing the moment are Wister coach and ECU alum John McAlester, left, and dad, Dallas. PDN photo by David Seeley
After all the years of seeing several of his baseball players sign college letters of intent, veteran Wister Wildcats baseball coach John McAlester saw a first Wednesday afternoon — one of his players sign with his college alma mater. Wister senior baseball player Bryar Ward signed a letter of intent with Ada’s East Central University in a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Wister Gym.

