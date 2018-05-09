Wister baseball seniors want to go out with a elusive state title

The Wister Wildcats are once again back at the Class 2A State Tournament, but it wasn’t easy getting there. The Wildcats had a chance Saturday afternoon on their home field to qualify for state but lost 7-4 in the first Class 2A Regional Tournament finals to Rejoice Christian, which got the seniors a bit worried about making state. Then, if that wasn’t enough to cause pressure to win the regional title to make state, the ’Cats fell behind 3-0 before Ward’s two-run home run began a rally that ended with a 7-3 regional-title clinching victory over the Eagles in Monday’s winner-take-all regional finals.

There would be no better way for the Wister baseball seniors to go out than winning the team’s first state baseball title since May 14, 2011, when the ’Cats defeated Dale 4-2 to win the Class 2A state championship.