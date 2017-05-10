Wister baseball seniors want to go out as state champions
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
The Wister Wildcats baseball team won the Class 2A Regional Tournament on Friday afternoon to advance to its fifth straight state tournament, counting spring and fall dating back to May 2015. The Wildcats, who have seven seniors in the starting line-up, will meet the Latta Panthers at 1:30 this afternoon in the Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinals at Shawnee High School’s Ed Skelton Field.
