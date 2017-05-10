Wister baseball seniors want to go out as state champions

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN — Wister baseball seniors, from left, Seth Hill, Koby Midgley, Jake Sconyers, Ethan Billings, Scotty Gibson, Grant Shipman and Kolton Lynn share a moment together on Senior Night earlier this season. The seven seniors will begin playing in their final Class 2A State Tournament this afternoon with a 1:30 p.m. state quarterfinal match-up with Latta in Shawnee. Photo by Deb Gibson
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

The Wister Wildcats baseball team won the Class 2A Regional Tournament on Friday afternoon to advance to its fifth straight state tournament, counting spring and fall dating back to May 2015. The Wildcats, who have seven seniors in the starting line-up, will meet the Latta Panthers at 1:30 this afternoon in the Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinals at Shawnee High School’s Ed Skelton Field.

Category: